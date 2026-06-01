Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Adelman dies at 79

Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Adelman, who won more than 1,000 games over the course of a nearly 30-year career in the NBA, has died. He was 79.

Adelman was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021 and was awarded the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023.

He served as the head coach for the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves, accumulating a record of 1,042-749 in the regular season. He is 10th all-time in career wins.

Adelman, who also had an eight-year playing career, is best known for his stints with the Blazers -- who he led to two Finals appearances (1990, 1992) -- and the Kings, who enjoyed the best seasons in franchise history under him.

"The Sacramento Kings organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Rick Adelman, a beloved coach whose leadership, character, and vision helped define an era of Kings basketball that inspired our city and captivated fans around the world," the Kings said in a statement Monday. "During his eight seasons in Sacramento, he led the team to unprecedented success and helped create some of the most memorable moments in franchise history."

Rick Adelman's son, David, is the current head coach of the Denver Nuggets.