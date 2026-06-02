Knicks', Spurs' uniform schedule for 2026 NBA Finals

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The 2026 NBA Finals pits the New York Knicks vs. the San Antonio Spurs, a rematch of the 1999 championship series. The uniforms will look familiar, too.

San Antonio is no stranger to the big stage -- 1999 marked the first of six during a stretch that ran until 2014. New York though hasn't been in the Finals since facing San Antonio. Not a lot has changed in the uniform department for either team during that span.

The Spurs' white and black threads are a staple, especially during the NBA Finals. Tim Duncan clinched his fifth ring while wearing San Antonio's white jerseys. His fourth came with the black ones on. It will be a similar rotation for the Spurs against the Knicks.

For New York, white and blue uniforms remain a key part of its closet. The Knicks rocked those colors in their previous two Finals appearances in 1999 and 1994.

Similar to the uniforms of Super Bowl LX in February, each jersey for the 2026 NBA Finals will have a special "USA 250" patch on the front of it, commemorating the 250th anniversary of America's independence.

BREAKING: Every player in the 2026 NBA Finals will wear a USA 250 patch on their jersey. The patches will be removed after each game, with select game-worn patches later featured inside ultra-rare trading cards 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xLwC4YAhe6 — Topps (@Topps) June 1, 2026

Here's a look at New York's and San Antonio's uniform schedules for Games 1 through 4 of the NBA Finals, plus their records this regular season and postseason while wearing each uniform.

New York Knicks

Game 1, 3 and 4: Association

Regular-season record: 27-16

Postseason record: 6-0

The Knicks clinched their 2026 NBA Finals appearance in their Association uniforms. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Game 2: Icon

Regular-season record: 7-5

Postseason record: 4-1

New York closed its series against Atlanta while wearing its icon uniforms. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

San Antonio Spurs

Game 1, 3 and 4: Icon

Regular-season record: 15-3

Postseason record: 5-2

Victor Wembayama and the Spurs wore their icon uniform in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Game 2: Association

Regular-season record: 20-6

Postseason record: 6-3