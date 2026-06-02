Knicks mum on status of Mitchell Robinson (finger) for Game 1

Open Extended Reactions

SAN ANTONIO -- The New York Knicks declined to reveal Tuesday whether center Mitchell Robinson will play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs after undergoing surgery to address a broken finger last week.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday that Robinson remains "resolute" in his desire to play in Game 1, but that the 7-footer still must be officially cleared by the Knicks' training staff. Robinson, who broke the pinkie finger on his right hand, participated in light shooting and dribbling drills during an open practice at NBA Finals Media Day on Tuesday.

Knicks coach Mike Brown wouldn't tip his hand as to how Robinson would be listed on the official injury report in advance of Game 1, which will be held at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday.

"I don't know what he's going to be listed on the injury report," Brown said. "He did some individual stuff [Monday]. I'm about to talk to our medical people to see what he can do [Tuesday]."

Robinson, who wore a black wrap over his shooting hand and right wrist during Tuesday's open practice, hasn't explained how or when he sustained the injury, and he wasn't available to reporters on Media Day. Charania reported Tuesday that the injury occurred at Robinson's home in advance of New York's first Finals appearance since 1999.

Robinson, 28, has appeared in 13 of the Knicks' 14 playoff games this year, averaging 5.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per game off the bench. He missed Game 2 of New York's Eastern Conference semifinals sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers due to illness.

Robinson played a key role in New York's NBA Cup championship win over Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs back in December, posting four points, 15 rebounds and two blocks in 18 minutes.

The Knicks are seeking their first NBA championship since 1973.