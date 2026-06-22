NBA trade tracker: Details for every deal of the 2026 offseason

The 3 teams in the mix for Giannis (1:07)

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The first move of the 2026 offseason was made ahead of the draft, with the Oklahoma City Thunder sending Aaron Wiggins to the Atlanta Hawks for two second-round picks.

It should be a busy offseason for trades, with a possible end to the seasonslong Giannis Antetokounmpo saga, plus former All-Stars such as Ja Morant and Domantas Sabonis potentially on the move.

Here are the details of every trade that has happened this summer.

Quick links:

Latest buzz | Grading every deal

Trade machine | Depth charts

June 21: Thunder trade Wiggins to Hawks for picks

Atlanta Hawks get:

G Aaron Wiggins

Oklahoma City Thunder get:

2030 second-round pick

2032 second-round pick (least favorable of LAL/ATL)