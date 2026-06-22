NBA trade tracker: Details for every deal of the 2026 offseason

The first move of the 2026 offseason was made ahead of the draft, with the Oklahoma City Thunder sending Aaron Wiggins to the Atlanta Hawks for two second-round picks.
It should be a busy offseason for trades, with a possible end to the seasonslong Giannis Antetokounmpo saga, plus former All-Stars such as Ja Morant and Domantas Sabonis potentially on the move.
Here are the details of every trade that has happened this summer.
Quick links:
Latest buzz | Grading every deal
Trade machine | Depth charts
June 21: Thunder trade Wiggins to Hawks for picks
Atlanta Hawks get:
2030 second-round pick
2032 second-round pick (least favorable of LAL/ATL)