          NBA trade tracker: Details for every deal of the 2026 offseason

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          The 3 teams in the mix for Giannis (1:07)

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          Jun 22, 2026, 02:53 AM

          The first move of the 2026 offseason was made ahead of the draft, with the Oklahoma City Thunder sending Aaron Wiggins to the Atlanta Hawks for two second-round picks.

          It should be a busy offseason for trades, with a possible end to the seasonslong Giannis Antetokounmpo saga, plus former All-Stars such as Ja Morant and Domantas Sabonis potentially on the move.

          Here are the details of every trade that has happened this summer.

          Quick links:
          Latest buzz | Grading every deal
          Trade machine | Depth charts

          June 21: Thunder trade Wiggins to Hawks for picks

          Atlanta Hawks get:

          G Aaron Wiggins

          Oklahoma City Thunder get:

          2030 second-round pick

          2032 second-round pick (least favorable of LAL/ATL)