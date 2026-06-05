How to watch 2026 NBA Finals on ABC: Knicks-Spurs schedule

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The San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks take center stage in the 2026 NBA Finals. The Jalen Brunson-led Knicks are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, while Victor Wembanyama looks to return the Spurs to their championship-winning ways.

In Game 1, the Knicks beat the Spurs 105-95.

Here are more key facts about this year's NBA Finals.

When do the 2026 NBA Finals start?

The NBA Finals start on June 3 and could run until June 19, if necessary.

How can fans watch?

All games will air on ABC and can be streamed in the ESPN App.

What is the schedule?

All games tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Game 1 : June 3 at Spurs

Game 2 : June 5 at Spurs

Game 3 : June 8 at Knicks

Game 4 : June 10 at Knicks

Game 5 *: June 13 at Spurs

Game 6 *: June 16 at Knicks

Game 7*: June 19 at Spurs

*if necessary

Alternate presentations

Multiple alternate presentations will be available on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers, including Layup Lines and SkyCam viewing options. ESPN Unlimited subscribers will also have access to dedicated home and away audio broadcasts, offering localized radio calls alongside ESPN Radio's national broadcast.

Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for news, scores, schedules and more.