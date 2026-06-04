Houston Rockets unveil new uniforms, updated logo

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The Houston Rockets have unveiled their new uniforms, which pay homage to one of the franchise's greatest eras.

Houston will have three new uniforms for the 2026-27 season -- one white, one black and one red. The white and red uniforms feature yellow highlights, while the black uniform uses the "Jumpman" logo as its base for yellow.

One giant leap for new threads. pic.twitter.com/Aj0OmxTsnw — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) June 4, 2026

Red and yellow are particularly important to the Rockets, reminiscent of the "ketchup and mustard" era uniforms of their 1994 and 1995 title squads. Several elements of the uniforms also pay tribute to Houston's history as one of the most important locations for the United States' space program -- it's home to NASA's Johnson Space Center -- with the "Dunkstronaut" alternate logo as part of the franchise's branding.

The Rockets' logo has also undergone some changes, with a yellow drop shadow, new wordmarks and two quasars on either side of the word "Houston."