Sources: NBA eyes interaction between Jalen Brunson, fans in Game 1

Open Extended Reactions

SAN ANTONIO -- The NBA is investigating an interaction between New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson and courtside fans late in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Brunson appeared to be upset with some courtside fans while teammate OG Anunoby was taking a pair of free throws with 29.4 seconds remaining Wednesday in New York's 105-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Knicks superstar, who made an acrobatic shot on the previous possession to give New York a six-point lead, had a conversation with official Scott Foster, the crew chief for Game 1's officials, as Anunoby was shooting his free throws.

Brunson then circled back to talk to Foster again after the game concluded, and he was clearly still frustrated about what had taken place.

Brunson didn't address the incident with reporters after the game and also declined to comment during Thursday's practice day media session.

Brunson finished the contest with 30 points and scored 13 -- without committing a turnover -- in the fourth quarter alone as the Knicks stormed back from a 14-point third-quarter deficit to extend their playoff winning streak to 12 consecutive games, 11 of which they have won by double figures.

New York's plus-272 point differential over that 12-game span remains the best in the 80-year history of the NBA, covering all regular-season and playoff games.

The NBA also banned a fan for life Thursday for running onto the court during play in an attempt to get a selfie with Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. A second person will also receive a lifetime ban for "their role in the incident."

Jalen Brunson was visibly frustrated over an interaction with a courtside fan during a pair of conversations with official Scott Foster in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Prime Video first reported the league's investigation of the Brunson incident.

Fan behavior and conduct has been a point of emphasis for the NBA in recent years, and the league sent a memo to all 30 clubs at the start of this season saying it wants "consistent and vigilant enforcement of the NBA Fan Code of Conduct ... to deter and address fan misconduct at NBA games and events."

The NBA, in that October memo, told teams that arena staff "must be trained to identify behavior that violates NBA rules and to respond proactively." The NBA, like many leagues, also has a video detailing a code of conduct for fans played in every arena before each game.

"It is critical that teams and arenas vigorously enforce the Code of Conduct and not tolerate any misconduct that impacts our players, fans, or otherwise disrupts the game," the league said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.