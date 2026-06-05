82-0? Pacers' Haliburton, Bucks, more get in on viral game

Open Extended Reactions

There's a new game in town that's proving who truly knows ball.

This past week, a game website called "82-0" launched and quickly went viral. The game is simple: players have five rounds to pick an NBA starting five who would go 82-0. A team's record is determined by combining its total points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals per game into a "Strength Rating," which is run through a rapid simulation of a full season. Get your Strength Rating high enough and you could go 82-0.

Sounds easy enough, right? That's where the twist comes in -- you have to spin a wheel to determine a team and a decade, and can only pick players from that time period.

For example, if you spin the wheel on your first choice and get the (formerly San Francisco) Golden State Warriors of the 1960s, you can choose anyone who played for the team during that time period and insert them as the point guard, shooting guard, small forward or power forward or center. The best move here, of course, would be to select Wilt Chamberlain as your center -- even without his defensive stats being available, he gets you 41.5 PPG and 25.1 RPG right off the bat. After that, you spin the wheel again and fill out the rest of your lineup.

Since its release, the game has been popular enough that its creators have increased their Ko-fi monthly funding goals from $100 to $200 to cover server costs. Some NBA teams -- and even players -- have gotten in on the fun. Here are some of our favorite celebrity attempts to go 82-0.

The Indiana Pacers star found out the hard way that even a star-studded roster doesn't completely guarantee an undefeated season.

Retiring from 82-0 cuz stop it pic.twitter.com/V1z1qYxtMU — Tyrese Haliburton (@Hali) June 3, 2026

While it doesn't seem the Bulls played the game legitimately, it's hard to argue that their team of Bulls greats wouldn't at least have a shot at a perfect record.

This team would be lethal. pic.twitter.com/TDTTXGdkvM — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 4, 2026

The New Orleans Pelicans guard selected a legendary lineup. Chamberlain alone gives you a shot, but just look at the rest of his squad.

Similar to the Bulls, the Bucks assembled a team of Milwaukee greats led by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Heat didn't pick a team of their own, but did ask fans to come up with one from every era of Heat basketball. Considering LeBron James is on that list, there's no doubt that 82-0 is a possibility.