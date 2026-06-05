Elmo's NBA Finals stance riles up Knicks fans, satisfies Spurs

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New York Knicks fans have waited too long for a championship series to tolerate neutrality from Elmo.

The beloved "Sesame Street" character found himself in hot water this week after posting a well-intentioned message ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday. Editor's Picks Started at 30, now they're here: Inside the strenuous journey of NBA Finals balls Anthony Gharib

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"Elmo hopes both teams have fun!" he wrote on social media.

For many Knicks fans, that wasn't nearly enough.

Replies quickly filled with fans urging Elmo to pick a side, pointing out that the championship series isn't the time to be on the fence. Others questioned why a New York icon wasn't publicly backing the Knicks as they chase their first NBA title since 1973.

While Sesame Street is fictional, its roots are firmly planted in New York City. Manhattan inspired the show's famous brownstone-lined block and neighborhood feel. In 2019, a stretch of West 63rd Street was officially renamed Sesame Street in honor of the program's 50th anniversary -- a moment the New York City Department of Transportation reminded fans of by replying to Elmo's post with a photo from the street-renaming ceremony.

The backlash prompted a follow-up post Thursday in which Elmo attempted to clarify his position.

"KNICKS that last message! Elmo didn't mean to SPUR you on!" he wrote.

KNICKS that last message! Elmo didn't mean to SPUR you on! https://t.co/rSsbhlPzyj — Elmo (@elmo) June 4, 2026

Many fans once again flooded the replies, asking Elmo to stop making puns and start showing support for New York.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs appeared more than happy to embrace Elmo's sportsmanship. Before Game 2, the team posted a photo of an Elmo plush toy wearing a Spurs shirt.

The embrace isn't entirely out of character: San Antonio hosted a Sesame Street-themed game earlier this season.

Whether Elmo intended to become a Finals storyline or not, he has stumbled into an important lesson in sports fandom: When a championship is on the line, there is no such thing as a neutral New Yorker.

And with the series set to make its New York debut on Monday at Madison Square Garden for Game 3, Elmo might want to pick a side before the Knicks return home.