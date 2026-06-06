Taylor Swift's courtside Cavs ECF seat goes up for bidding

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Though the Cleveland Cavaliers are out of the playoffs with a cruel summer -- offseason that is -- on their hands, a lucky fan will still have a chance at a unique piece of memorabilia.

According to listings on The Realest, the courtside seat that superstar singer/songwriter Taylor Swift sat in during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers has been listed for auction.

Swift attended the game with her fiancé and soon-to-be-husband, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"As one of the most recognized and influential artists of her generation, the occupant of this chair has earned worldwide acclaim through a career defined by commercial success, critical recognition, and multiple Grammy Award victories," the bidding description on the site reads. "Her attendance reflects the cultural reach of the NBA Playoffs and the significance of the Eastern Conference Finals as one of the most visible events in sports."

The listing says the chair includes a Gold OVD, since an authenticator was present to witness Swift's use of the seat at Game 3.

Since Friday, the chair has received multiple bids. It began with a $100 bid, and as of Saturday afternoon, has earned 17 bids and reached a high of $800.

The chair that actor and notable Knicks fan Ben Stiller sat in is also up for bidding.

The bidding is scheduled to end on June 14 at 8 p.m. local time, according to the listing.