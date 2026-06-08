Knicks fans see surge in ticket prices for Finals games at MSG

Barkley: 'One of the greatest runs in playoff history' if Knicks win out (0:40)

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As the NBA Finals shifts to the East Coast, fans will have to break the bank if they want to experience it up close.

Game 3 between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks will take place at Madison Square Garden in the heart of New York City on Monday night (8:30 ET, ABC), and the price for a seat is looking pretty steep.

According to Vivid Seats, the cheapest price for a single ticket to Game 3 as of 1:30 p.m. Monday is $3,940, fees included. The average sold price for a ticket as of Monday morning sits at $7,683.

Also as of Monday morning, the most expensive ticket had sold for approximately $65,000. The most expensive ticket still available in the 19,812-seat arena currently sits at $30,970.

The Knicks, up 2-0 in the series, will be hosting a Finals game while leading the series for just the third time in franchise history, according to ESPN Research. New York is playing in its first NBA Finals since 1999 and riding a 13-game winning streak.

And as summer approaches, it's clear that the Knicks are the hottest ticket in town.