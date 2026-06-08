Knicks in 6? Possibly prescient 2020 yearbook quote goes viral

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Evan Pfeufer decided to be bold for his Class of 2020 senior quote in Smithtown High School West's yearbook.

There's no list of his accolades and the clubs he joined. To his parents' chagrin, Pfeufer simply went with: "Knicks in 6. 2026 NBA Finals."

"It rhymes so well," Pfeufer, 23, told ESPN. "I'm a man of words and phrases, so when I said it out loud once ... I figured, why not? I get one senior quote, and most of them people regret in two years anyway."

Pfeufer, a Long Island native from Kings Park whose earliest memory was listening to the crowd at Madison Square Garden chant for Rasheed Wallace, was reminiscing about his quote as the Knicks made their run in the 2025-26 postseason. He posted it on his Instagram close friends story May 25 for his friends to see.

Evan Pfeufer's 2026 NBA Finals prediction in his 2020 high school yearbook is looking prescient. Evan Pfeufer

"My friends said if you don't send this to Overtime, ESPN, House of Highlights, you're wasting an opportunity," Pfeufer said. So he sent a photo of the post to Overtime's social media account ... and Overtime posted it.

Since it went up this past Thursday, the post has garnered over 120,000 likes. Pfeufer ended up tagging actor Timothée Chalamet, a fellow Knicks superfan, in the replies, but the Dune actor hasn't replied ... yet.

After the Knicks lost two games to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, Pfeufer vowed to stop watching any of their playoff games until the Finals and opted to follow online instead. Now that they're up 2-0 over the San Antonio Spurs, Pfeufer is offering only a slight revision to his initial prediction.

"I want to say Knicks in 4 because Games 3 and 4 will be at the Garden and [Victor Wembanyama] and these other young Spurs won't know how to deal with it," Pfeufer said. "The Knicks have showed me in the past 44 days that they shouldn't be doubted."