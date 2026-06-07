Sources: 76ers promote Jameer Nelson; Elton Brand taking new role

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The Philadelphia 76ers are promoting assistant general manager Jameer Nelson to be the team's executive vice president of basketball operations under new president Mike Gansey, making the one-time NBA All-Star the No. 2 executive for the franchise, sources told ESPN.

Sources said Elton Brand will not return as Philadelphia's general manager and is currently working through a new role with the franchise and its parent company, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. Brand, well-respected throughout the 76ers' organization, elected not to interview for the president role and has been fully supporting the team's ongoing preparations for the NBA draft. He had served as the 76ers' GM since 2018 after 17 NBA seasons as a player, including multiple stints in Philadelphia.

Assistant GM Prosper Karangwa has also agreed to a multiyear contract extension, sources said. Karangwa received interest from multiple rival teams over the last month.

After a 14-year playing career, Nelson, a Philadelphia-area native, joined the 76ers as a scout and G League executive in 2020, rising through roles within the organization over the years.

Gansey was hired to replace Daryl Morey, who had led the 76ers' basketball operations for the past six seasons -- with five playoff berths and a 270-212 record during that span. Philadelphia did not advance beyond the second round of the playoffs under Morey and has not been to the conference finals since 2001.