Minnesota Timberwolves unveil new uniforms, logo and courts

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The Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled their new logo, uniforms and court designs Sunday, with the team calling them a blend of "familiar pieces of Timberwolves history with the swagger, confidence and energy of the team leading the franchise today."

Minnesota's "association" and "icon" threads include white, blue and green colors -- a palette the team rocked in its inaugural season in 1989-90. The "statement" version returns the pine tree-era black look that has remained popular among fans. It slightly differs from the Timberwolves' classic uniforms last season, an alternate look that represented the team's threads from 1998 to 2008.

"This franchise means something different to every generation of fans," Timberwolves & Lynx CEO Matt Caldwell said in a news release Sunday. "We wanted this new look to reflect the pieces of Timberwolves basketball fans have always connected with, while also feeling true to the team and culture surrounding this franchise today. More than anything, we wanted to create something that reflects where this organization is headed and what the entire state can rally behind."

Franchise legend Kevin Garnett participated in the reveal, posing in each of the uniforms.

The association and icon boast a similar trim and chest mark. The trim is the classic three-stripe from Minnesota's original uniforms, with thick and thin blue and green lines inspired by the city's natural palette. The numbers and "Wolves" chest mark are similarly inspired by wolf fangs.

Different from the classic uniforms last season, the statement threads have "Wolves" in glowing blue and green outlines instead of "Timberwolves" in white and black. The pine trees return as a trim, but with a glowing blue edge inspired by the 10,000-plus lakes across Minnesota.

The Timberwolves will also have two new home courts -- one design being "statement" and the other being "core." Their new logo still includes the howling wolf, but with blue and green colors, similar to the first one, featured from 1990 to 1996.