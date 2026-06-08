Hawks, head coach Quin Snyder agree to multiyear extension

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The Atlanta Hawks and head coach Quin Snyder have agreed to a multiyear contract extension.

This marks consecutive extensions by Hawks ownership to Snyder and Onsi Saleh to solidify organizational continuity. Saleh was promoted to president of basketball operations from general manager on May 27 and signed to a long-term extension.

Snyder has been with the Hawks since the 2022-23 season. He guided the Hawks to a 46-36 record before losing in the first round to the New York Knicks in six games.

Despite trading four-time All-Star Trae Young to Washington in early January in a deal for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, Snyder helped guide the Hawks to a furious finish, winning 19 of their last 24 games of the regular season. Atlanta has been the only team to beat the Knicks so far this postseason entering Monday's Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Snyder also is the first head coach to develop players who won back-to-back Most Improved Player of the Year awards in Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels.