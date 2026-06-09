Sights and sounds from Knicks' first NBA Finals home game since 1999

The 2026 NBA Finals shifts to New York for Game 3 with the Knicks holding a 2-0 series advantage over the Spurs. It sets up an environment at Madison Square Garden rarely seen before -- and never this century.

Monday marks the Knicks' first time hosting an NBA Finals game while leading in the series since 1973, when they won their most recent title, according to ESPN Research. It is also just the third time in franchise history (Game 4 in 1973 and Game 2 in 1970) that the Knicks play an NBA Finals game at home while ahead in the series. New York won the championship in both of those instances.

It will surely lead to a memorable atmosphere both on and off the court as luminaries fill the stands, too. President Donald Trump is set to be the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game, leading to heightened security measures.

Here are all the sights and sounds from Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals, including pregame arrivals.

Celebrities all over MSG

The celebs showed out for Game 3 at MSG 🤩 pic.twitter.com/H1G5Jg9FXR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 9, 2026

Spike Lee with a special jersey on

Spike Lee's Knicks jersey is signed by Pope Leo ✍️ pic.twitter.com/wBDoRE3BEu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 8, 2026

Shaq and Ewing -- just like old times

PAT & SHAQ!



Just like old times 🏀 pic.twitter.com/DX9Jjm06TV — NBA (@NBA) June 8, 2026

Ben Stiller links up with Shaq

The height difference between Ben Stiller and Shaq 😅 pic.twitter.com/piJgEekT4P — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 8, 2026

Madison Square Garden is ready

WORLD FAMOUS 📸 pic.twitter.com/VYUCQjAyJx — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) June 8, 2026

Wemby, Brunson arrive in style

Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama rocked an all-denim look with a red Louis Vuitton duffel bag in hand.

Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson was all business before Game 3, donning his own Louis Vuitton attire with a beanie.

BRUNSON ARRIVES FOR GAME 3 🗽



Game 1: 30 PTS

Game 2: 20 PTS

Game 3: ?



🏆 Knicks lead Spurs, 2-0

📺 8:30pm/et on ABC and ESPN pic.twitter.com/1fWj5p65yp — NBA (@NBA) June 8, 2026

Threads lined up in Knicks' locker room