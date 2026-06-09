Sights and sounds from Knicks' first NBA Finals home game since 1999

The 2026 NBA Finals shifts to New York for Game 3 with the Knicks holding a 2-0 series advantage over the Spurs. It sets up an environment at Madison Square Garden rarely seen before -- and never this century.
Monday marks the Knicks' first time hosting an NBA Finals game while leading in the series since 1973, when they won their most recent title, according to ESPN Research. It is also just the third time in franchise history (Game 4 in 1973 and Game 2 in 1970) that the Knicks play an NBA Finals game at home while ahead in the series. New York won the championship in both of those instances.
It will surely lead to a memorable atmosphere both on and off the court as luminaries fill the stands, too. President Donald Trump is set to be the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game, leading to heightened security measures.
Here are all the sights and sounds from Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals, including pregame arrivals.
Celebrities all over MSG
The celebs showed out for Game 3 at MSG 🤩 pic.twitter.com/H1G5Jg9FXR— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 9, 2026
Spike Lee with a special jersey on
Spike Lee's Knicks jersey is signed by Pope Leo ✍️ pic.twitter.com/wBDoRE3BEu— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 8, 2026
Shaq and Ewing -- just like old times
PAT & SHAQ!— NBA (@NBA) June 8, 2026
Just like old times 🏀 pic.twitter.com/DX9Jjm06TV
Ben Stiller links up with Shaq
The height difference between Ben Stiller and Shaq 😅 pic.twitter.com/piJgEekT4P— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 8, 2026
Madison Square Garden is ready
WORLD FAMOUS 📸 pic.twitter.com/VYUCQjAyJx— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) June 8, 2026
Wemby, Brunson arrive in style
Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama rocked an all-denim look with a red Louis Vuitton duffel bag in hand.
Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson was all business before Game 3, donning his own Louis Vuitton attire with a beanie.
BRUNSON ARRIVES FOR GAME 3 🗽— NBA (@NBA) June 8, 2026
Game 1: 30 PTS
Game 2: 20 PTS
Game 3: ?
🏆 Knicks lead Spurs, 2-0
📺 8:30pm/et on ABC and ESPN pic.twitter.com/1fWj5p65yp
Threads lined up in Knicks' locker room
fresh threads 🧵 pic.twitter.com/EKeOp5ypdc— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) June 8, 2026