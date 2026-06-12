NBA draft 2026: Six big trade offers, featuring 11 lottery picks

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The 2026 NBA Finals are in full swing, with the New York Knicks holding a 3-1 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs. That doesn't mean trade talk around the league is on hold.

Just look at last year's Finals, when, just hours before Game 7 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, Kevin Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets in what eventually became a seven-team blockbuster. As part of that move, the Phoenix Suns acquired the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft, which became Duke center Khaman Maluach.

Could any 2026 lottery picks change hands between now and the start of the first round on June 23? Perhaps in a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

ESPN NBA insiders Ben Golliver and Zach Kram have pieced together six big trade ideas, with picks Nos. 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10 all finding new homes. (The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks, meanwhile, stand pat in our scenarios -- so cue up that No. 4-for-No. 8 swap any minute now.)

After each trade proposal, ESPN NBA front office insider Bobby Marks plays general manager, examining the pros and cons for each franchise. He then picks the trade that would have the biggest leaguewide impact.

On to the deals, starting with a proposal that would make NBA history.

Jump to a trade:

Jazz, Wiz make history

Nets trade up for Boozer

OKC eyes size after WCF

Giannis traded before draft

Kings enter top 5 for guard

Hornets consolidate for No. 9

Illustration by ESPN

Jazz, Wizards pull off first-of-its-kind trade

Utah Jazz get:

2026 first-round pick (No. 1)

Bub Carrington

Cam Whitmore

Washington Wizards get:

2026 first-round pick (No. 2)

Ace Bailey

2029 first-round pick (most favorable of UTAH, CLE and MIN; if 6-30)

The first two picks in the NBA draft have never been traded for one another. Let's change that.

The Wizards should capitalize on Utah's long-reported interest in AJ Dybantsa by swapping spots at the top of the draft. After missing out on Bailey in last year's lottery, Washington could add him and select Darryn Peterson at No. 2, thereby filling two glaring roster holes at once. The Wizards could then enter next season with a rotation led by Anthony Davis, Trae Young, Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Peterson and Bailey.

After four straight lottery trips, the Jazz should be willing to pay a premium to install Dybantsa as their next franchise player. The former BYU forward, who moved to Utah in high school, would be a dynamic frontcourt partner for Jaren Jackson Jr. Bailey showed promise last season as a rookie but shouldn't be viewed as untouchable for a Jazz team that needs a true cornerstone such as Dybantsa. -- Golliver

Marks' analysis: This is a nonstarter if the Jazz think there are three top picks in this draft: Dybantsa, Peterson and Cameron Boozer. If Utah feels Dybantsa is the generational talent it has been waiting for, however, moving up one spot at the expense of Bailey and a future first-rounder is worth exploring. (I am not a big proponent of including a future first-rounder in doing so.)

For Washington, moving back one spot is worth a look, especially if it results in landing Bailey and a future pick before even making its selection in June. Even if the 2029 first-rounder is not included, this type of package is still worth considering for the Wizards.

Nets eye Boozer after moving up to No. 3

Brooklyn Nets get:

2026 first-round pick (No. 3)

Memphis Grizzlies get:

2026 first-round pick (No. 6)

2030 first-round pick

2032 first-round pick

Brooklyn should make up for its bad luck on lottery night by pushing in a big pile of chips to target Cameron Boozer as a frontcourt linchpin and marketable face of the franchise.

Despite making history by selecting five players in the first round of last year's draft, the Nets lack a clear team identity and need a player with Boozer's polish on and off the court. The price to move up in this draft could be steep given the NBA's draft reforms, which go into effect in 2027, but Boozer proved to be a high-reward, low-risk prospect during his sensational freshman season.

The Grizzlies were dealt a tough hand when the NBA instituted its new "3-2-1" draft lottery rules, which devalued a first-round pick they recently acquired from the Jazz. Moving down three spots to land two unprotected first-round picks could ease that pain, and there should still be quality prospects available at No. 6 in June. -- Golliver

Marks' analysis: I understand the lure of moving up three spots to pick Boozer or Caleb Wilson, especially after Brooklyn positioned itself in the bottom of the standings in two straight seasons but won't have a top-five pick to show for it. But the Nets sacrificing two future unprotected picks of their own is not worth the risk. Unloading two of the three Knicks unprotected picks acquired in the Mikal Bridges trade might be the smarter play.

Memphis, meanwhile, would need to weigh if two future first-round picks are worth the risk of not drafting Boozer or Wilson.

With more Wemby battles ahead, OKC moves up for a big

Oklahoma City Thunder get:

2026 first-round pick (No. 10)

Milwaukee Bucks get:

2026 first-round pick (No. 12)

2026 first-round pick (No. 17)

Thunder GM Sam Presti once again finds himself with more draft picks than he can reasonably find minutes for next season. Bundling multiple picks to make a targeted strike is a particularly attractive option this season given the need to keep pace with the San Antonio Spurs.

After Oklahoma City's Western Conference finals exit exposed a need for more interior depth to deal with Victor Wembanyama, Presti could improve his chances of landing Aday Mara by sending the Thunder's two 2026 first-rounders to the Bucks. The 7-foot-3 center was a crucial player on Michigan's NCAA championship team, and his combination of size and skill enables him to impact the game on both ends.

If the Bucks move Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, the franchise will need as many chances as it can get at acquiring its next foundational player. Milwaukee's recent draft record has left a lot to be desired, and now is the time to start restocking the roster with capable young players for new coach Taylor Jenkins. -- Golliver

Marks' analysis: In this deal, the Thunder would get size in Mara and partially solve their roster crunch. Not including both picks, Oklahoma City will enter June's draft with 15 players under contract. (This would be the sixth straight draft with Oklahoma City making a trade involving one of its firsts.)

For the Bucks, this trade likely would not happen until the nine teams in front of them make their selections. Considering Milwaukee has no control of its own first-rounders until 2031, this trade creates a youth infusion.

And if the Bucks decide to swing our next offer, they could potentially walk away with three picks in the top 17.