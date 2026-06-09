Wembanyama, other players condemn violence against Spurs fans

NEW YORK -- Victor Wembanyama was among players on both the Spurs and Knicks to condemn the videos permeating social media of apparent New York fans physically attacking San Antonio supporters.

Informed of videos shared on social media showing fans attacking Spurs fans on the streets and ripping off their jerseys, Wembanyama denounced those actions.

"My thoughts of course [are] that we can't forget it's a game," he said. "We're just playing a game out there. I am all for passion, but [with] the respect of each other. It's unacceptable."

San Antonio defeated the Knicks 115-111 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on Monday, and in the aftermath, multiple videos surfaced of attacks on Spurs fans in the streets. Citing the New York Police Department, ABC News reported that at least 21 people were arrested in various incidents involving fans.

"The game is built off of respect and passion," Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns said. "We want everyone to respect each other. We want everyone to enjoy basketball at its purest state. It's the NBA Finals. There's no better place to watch basketball. Leave the physicality to everyone on the court."

A Brooklyn native, Spurs forward Julian Champagnie pointed out that he doesn't "feel any threat" walking around midtown Manhattan during San Antonio's time off the court.

"I feel we're here to play a basketball game. That's the main thing," he said. "I feel like, for the fans, it should never be that serious where you have to jump people, beat people up, follow people home. Whether we win, they win, it doesn't really matter. Everybody should be able to come and enjoy the game, no matter who they're rooting for."

A spokesperson for the San Antonio Spurs said the team hasn't experienced any issues with security during its time in New York.

Spurs rookie Dylan Harper, a native of New Jersey, mentioned that Game 3 marked the first time he had ever felt uncomfortable in New York.

"It's my first time in New York, walking out and getting booed. I can say that," Harper said. "It's kind of been every series. I think [in Oklahoma City] during the Western Conference finals, we got booed a little bit. Not really much in Minnesota and Portland. But I feel like it's New York, [a] hostile environment. I don't think it would feel the same if it wasn't this hostile."