Victor Wembanyama avoids flagrant foul for shoving Brunson

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San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama will not receive a flagrant foul for his shove to the upper body of Knicks guard Jalen Brunson in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, a league spokesperson told ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday night.

Wembanyama will stay at two flagrant points in the postseason. Players who reach four flagrant points are subject to an automatic suspension.

The play occurred with 4:44 remaining in the first quarter of Monday's game. Brunson attempted to set a screen on the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama around the free throw line, and when the center turned around, he shoved the Knicks guard to the ground. No foul was called on the play despite immediate protests from New York.

NBA senior vice president of referee development and training Monty McCutchen told ESPN's "NBA Today" earlier Tuesday that a foul should have been called on the play. The league, however, decided not to upgrade the no-call to a flagrant.

Wembanyama accumulated his two flagrant points earlier this postseason after he elbowed Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid in the jaw in Game 4 of their second-round series. The Spurs star was assessed a flagrant foul 2 for excessive contact above the neck, triggering an ejection. He did not face any further discipline, including a fine.