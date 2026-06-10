Spurs' victory was most-watched NBA Finals Game 3 since '98

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NEW YORK -- Victor Wembanyama's 32-point performance in San Antonio's 115-111 win over the New York Knicks on Monday night was the most-watched NBA Finals Game 3 since 1998.

NBA Finals on ABC The Knicks are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, and they'll face the same opponent they did then, the Spurs. Watch the NBA Finals on ABC and the ESPN app. Game 1: Knicks 105, Spurs 95

Game 2: Knicks 105, Spurs 104

Game 3: Spurs 115, Knicks 111

Game 4: June 10 at Knicks

Game 5: June 13 at Spurs

Game 6*: June 16 at Knicks

Game 7*: June 19 at Spurs * if necessary

All games tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The game averaged 23.8 million viewers and peaked at 26.3 million late in the fourth quarter, according to data released by Nielsen on Wednesday. That's the largest television audience since Super Bowl 60 on Feb. 8.

The finals are averaging 19.1 million, the second most-watched since ABC and ESPN took over the broadcast in 2003. That represents a 114% increase over last year's series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers.

"NBA Finals All‑Access with The Pat McAfee Show" averaged 1.1 million on ESPN, making it the most-watched NBA alternate telecast on the network.