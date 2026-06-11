Taylor Swift, Adam Sandler top celebs at Game 4 of Spurs-Knicks

Big names were back at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday for Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks.
A plethora of luminaries filled the Garden on Monday, including Derek Jeter, Eli Manning, Larry David, Jay Z, Robert Kraft and usual attendees such as Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Tracy Morgan, Timothée Chalamet and Fat Joe. Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to attend the NBA Finals, taking in Game 3 next to Knicks owner James Dolan in a suite.
Securing a spot in celebrity row requires a high profile and adhering to a set of unwritten rules, including: you must stay in your seat for the duration of the game (win, lose or blowout), be presentable for the camera (as shown on the giant screen) and participate in filming promotions for Madison Square Garden. Most importantly, though, one must be a Knicks fan.
It was much of the same for celebrities in Manhattan watching Game 4. Here's a look at the big names in attendance.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift came to watch the NBA Finals 🔥— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2026
Knicks-Spurs at 8:30 ET on ABC 🍿 pic.twitter.com/QOhaEDxUM0
Adam and Jackie Sandler
Larry David and John McEnroe
Ben Stiller, Spike Lee, Nas and Tracy Morgan
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner pulled up to watch the Knicks in matching Chrome Hearts 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aRP9EXqjDi— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2026