Wembanyama issued flagrant, one point away from suspension

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NEW YORK -- San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama moved one step closer to an automatic suspension after logging his second flagrant foul of the postseason in the third quarter of Wednesday night's 107-106 Game 4 NBA Finals loss to the New York Knicks.

The Knicks lead the series 3-1.

Having now collected three flagrant foul points this postseason, Wembanyama is only one point away from an automatic suspension. He committed the latest transgression, a flagrant foul 1, with 9:27 left in the third quarter of Game 4 when he elbowed Karl-Anthony Towns in the chin as the two were tied up near the 3-point line.

The Frenchman had already accumulated two flagrant foul points when he elbowed Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid in the jaw during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. Wembanyama was assessed a flagrant 2 in that incident for excessive contact above the neck, which triggered an ejection.

He did not face a fine or any further discipline for that foul.

Wembanyama appeared to come close to receiving a flagrant foul in Game 3 of the NBA Finals for shoving Knicks guard Jalen Brunson to the floor. No foul was called on the play, but the NBA later reviewed it and determined it was a foul. The league, however, decided not to upgrade the foul to a flagrant.