Knicks' historic Game 4 comeback: The numbers and social media reaction

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The Knicks are one win away from the NBA championship following the largest comeback in NBA Finals history.

New York stormed back against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, taking a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals following a 107-106 victory.

San Antonio led by as many as 29 points in the game, including 15 points entering the fourth quarter. Prior to Wednesday, there had been one comeback of at least 15 points entering the fourth quarter in Finals history -- in Game 6 of the 1992 Finals, the Chicago Bulls overcame a 79-64 deficit, according to ESPN Research.

The 29-point comeback by the Knicks is the largest in the NBA Finals since 1971 as well as the third 20-point comeback in this time, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Here are the key numbers and reaction around the sports world to New York's improbable victory.

76: San Antonio was firing on all cylinders in the first half, putting up 76 points. It marked the most points the Spurs -- or any team -- had ever scored on the road in the first half of an NBA Finals game.

It was also the most the Knicks had ever allowed in the first half of a playoff game.

46: It was a game of two halves for the Spurs. After scoring 76 points in the first half, they had just 30 in the second half.

Per Elias, that 46-point decrease ties the largest from a first half to second by any team in a playoff game in the shot-clock era (since 1954-55).

Spurs legend and four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili didn't hide his pain following the Game 4 defeat.

🇺🇸I cannot believe what just happened! Unreal! Extremely tough loss. Now time to lick wounds and try again. No alternatives. 😓

🇦🇷No puedo creer el partido que perdimos! Extremadamente doloroso! Ahora a lamerse las heridas y volver a intentarlo. No queda otra. 😓 — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) June 11, 2026

36: Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 36 points on 12-of-25 shooting. He also added seven assists and five rebounds on the night. That followed up a Game 3 where Brunson had 32 points plus five assists and rebounds apiece.

Brunson is the first player with consecutive Finals games in a single series with at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists since LeBron James had a three-game streak in 2017. He joins James, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant as the only players to have consecutive Finals games of 30-5-5 since 2000 (streaks within a single Finals).

2.1: OG Anunoby put the Knicks ahead for good with a tip-in that left just 2.1 seconds in the game. He finished with a playoff career-high 33 points on the night. Brunson and Anunoby are the first Knicks duo with at least 30 points in the same NBA Finals game.

It marked Anunoby's second career go-ahead field goal in the final five seconds of a playoff game. He made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in Game 3 of the 2020 eastern conference semifinals. Per Elias, Anunoby is the fifth player in the play-by-play era (1998) to make his first two career go-ahead attempts in the final five seconds of a playoff game.

His game-winner stunned the sports world.

OG Anunoby is different — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) June 11, 2026

OG will be forever loved in NYC. Championship DNA — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 11, 2026

OG the one. When his number is called he delivers. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 11, 2026

OG! — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) June 11, 2026

OG finals MVP — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) June 11, 2026

1:22 New York had to battle back practically the entire game. It took its first lead with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter following a bucket from Brunson.

The Knicks led for just 2% of the game.

0.4% Early in the fourth quarter, it didn't seem like it would be in the cards for New York. It faced a 95-75 deficit with 9:33 remaining in the game.

According to ESPN analytics, the Knicks had just a 0.4% chance of winning the game.

Magic Johnson and Russell Wilson led the reaction to New York storming back to win the game.

We just watched the Knicks make the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history! The first and second half were two completely different stories - the Spurs dominated in the first half and Knicks stormed back in the second. Jalen Brunson put the team on his back with his 36-point... — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 11, 2026

Knicks pull off the greatest comeback in finals history wow. — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) June 11, 2026

SPEECHLESS. LFGK. — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 11, 2026

SOMEONE CHECK ON KNICKS FAN TYLER ADAMS https://t.co/ISvTYiYAie pic.twitter.com/2yy3qpec1S — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 11, 2026

wow 🤯🔥 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 11, 2026

🏀Post Game 4 Stability Update:



Building Structural Stability ✅

Personal Mental Stability ❌ https://t.co/E7bvpgNpa3 — Department of Buildings (@NYC_Buildings) June 11, 2026

I think it's time we all recognize the NBA has a great creative team and writers. Wow. What a story! Texas heels rout hometown heroes in the 1st half at the World's Most Famous Arena (@TheGarden ), only for the babyfaces to perform the greatest comeback EVER! My compliments! — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 11, 2026

Omggggggg i said New york was gone walk them Down!!!! — Philly Cheese 🧀 (@dionwaiters3) June 11, 2026

I'm officially a Knicks fan...greatest comeback in NBA Finals history.



These fans seem awesome — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) June 11, 2026

ESPN Research contributed to this report.