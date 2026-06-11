Taylor Swift, Rihanna among celebs to party with Knicks fans after historic Game 4 win

Open Extended Reactions

New York Knicks fans were delirious with joy after their team's record 29-point comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals ... and that includes celebrities at the game.

OG Anunoby's putback basket off a missed Jalen Brunson 3-pointer gave the team a 107-106 victory on Wednesday night. The Knicks have a commanding 3-1 lead in the series as it heads back to San Antonio, and Knicks fans were enjoying being on the right side of an all-time classic Finals banger.

Madison Square Garden's courtside seats were packed with A-list celebrities, and they shared the joy of all Knicks fans as they celebrated after the victory. Here are some of the best celebrity sightings from after Game 4.

Taylor Swift and the Haim sisters dance with joy

Wearing matching custom shirts with phrases like "Stevie Knicks" and "Knickleback," Taylor Swift and Alana and Este Haim danced together with fans after Game 4.

Taylor Swift is hyped after the Knicks' 29-point comeback 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q5Dv2pRYaH — espnW (@espnW) June 11, 2026

Swift also hugged Kylie Jenner, who was there with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, after the game.

Rihanna, ASAP Rocky

Sometimes you just have to shoot some hoops after an experience like Game 4. Rihanna and Rocky took to the streets with other Knicks fans to try (and miss) a few shots.

Timothée Chalamet

The actor made his way to the tunnel to jump around with fans after the win.

Timmy is a man of the people 😂 pic.twitter.com/upyWmeT2Sg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2026

Mariska Hargitay

Part of Taylor Swift's custom shirt brigade, the "Law and Order: SVU" star gave Brunson an emotional hug after the game, telling him: "I love you so much. I'm so happy."

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback wandered the streets of New York after the win, taking selfies with fans and executing a flawless handshake every time.

Iman Shumpert

Shumpert, who played with the Knicks from 2011 to 2015, wore his own jersey to the game. Afterward, he made his way to 7th Avenue to celebrate with fans.

Chuck D

The hip-hop legend was so inspired by the win that he painted Anunoby's game-winning bucket.