Post-Finals NBA Power Rankings: Stacking 30 teams for 2026-27 season

Windy to McAfee: I think the best place for LeBron is the Lakers (0:53)

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The New York Knicks are your 2025-26 NBA champions after they defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to claim the franchise's first title in 53 years.

With the Larry O'Brien Trophy officially hoisted, the end of the campaign is here after a drama-filled season. The Spurs knocked out their budding rival, the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, before running into the Knicks in the Finals, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took home his second straight MVP award, and Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo decided it might be best to take his talents elsewhere this offseason.

It's now time to look ahead to the 2026-27 season and what could be in store. Our NBA Insiders projected where all 30 NBA teams rank heading into next season and discuss whether their futures are bright, dim or ultimately forgettable.

Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Jamal Collier, Michael C. Wright, Tim MacMahon, Dave McMenamin, Ohm Youngmisuk, Vincent Goodwill, Anthony Slater, Ben Golliver and Zach Kram) think teams belong after the 2026-27 NBA season.

Jump to a team:

ATL | BOS | BKN | CHA | CHI | CLE

DAL | DEN | DET | GS | HOU | IND

LAC | LAL | MEM | MIA | MIL | MIN

NO | NY | OKC | ORL | PHI | PHX

POR | SAC | SA | TOR | UTAH | WAS

2025-26 record: 64-18

Previous ranking: 1

Result: Eliminated in the Western Conference finals

2026 draft picks: No. 12 (via LAC), No. 17 (via PHI), No. 37 (via DAL)

This roster gets even more expensive next season.

Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren step into extensions that push the team's overall salary cap number from $186.7 million, just below the luxury tax, toward the $250 million range, which is deep into the second apron.

There are subtle ways to shave down that money, but Thunder general manager Sam Presti has planned and prepped this perennial contender for this next stage of luxury tax living.

Expect them to bring back a majority of the nucleus that won 64 games and stretched the Spurs to the brink in the conference finals despite missing Williams, their second-best player, for a majority of the season and that San Antonio series. -- Anthony Slater

ESPN

The team projected to compete for a spot in the play-in tournament in 2025-26 smashed the gas on its ascension to championship contention and should be even better next season having gained valuable experience from a tough run in the NBA Finals.

The young core of Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper will continue to improve along with veterans De'Aaron Fox, Julian Champagnie, and Devin Vassell. Wembanyama is now able to negotiate a five-year, $251 million rookie extension, which would be the largest in franchise history.

San Antonio will also look to add depth in the frontcourt through the draft and free agency. Rookie Carter Bryant was a revelation in his first season and is well-positioned next season to take on a more significant role. -- Michael C. Wright

2025-26 record: 53-29

Previous ranking: 6

Result: NBA Finals champions

2026 draft picks: No. 24, No. 31 (via WAS), No. 55

An expensive roster will become more expensive and the Knicks have some decisions to make with free agents off the bench.

Mitchell Robinson will draw interest from suitors after proving he could play a decent amount of games (60). He could stand to make more than the $12 million he's earning this year, along with Miles McBride, who could be a little trickier to peg. Following core surgery, he only played 41 games but shot a career high from 3-point range.

The Knicks were already right up against the punitive luxury tax threshold, just $200,000 away, so they were limited in their ability to make personnel moves aside from picking up Jose Alvarado at the deadline. Will the Knicks extend OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns? And how will they manage very slight cap space to begin with? -- Vincent Goodwill

2025-26 record: 56-26

Previous ranking: 4

Result: Eliminated in first round

2026 draft picks: No. 27, No. 40 (via MIL)

After doing some considerable salary gymnastics to get out of the luxury tax this past season, Boston enters this summer looking to improve its roster.

At his end-of-season availability, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens referred to Boston's subpar record against the top teams in the NBA as a sign the Celtics need to upgrade.

They first have to figure out what to do with starting center Neemias Queta, who has a team option for next season and is a key player after making a significant leap this past season. -- Tim Bontemps

2025-26 record: 60-22

Previous ranking: 3

Result: Eliminated in second round

2026 draft picks: No. 21 (via MIN)

It's hard to expect another 60-win campaign from the Pistons next season unless they make a huge splash this summer in the trade market.

The East is getting better, which means feasting off the bottom of the conference won't be so easy, and getting Cade Cunningham a shot-creating running mate is their No. 1 priority.

But it's likely that next year's focus will be more about preparing themselves for the playoffs after the struggle of two seven-game series.

Locking up restricted free agent center Jalen Duren and extending Defensive Player of the Year candidate Ausar Thompson will take up most of their activity, but there are already whispers that the Pistons are looking at proven veterans who could take them to the next level. -- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 54-28

Previous ranking: 5

Result: Eliminated first round

2026 draft picks: No. 26, No. 49 (via ATL)

After a first-round elimination, the only certainty with the Nuggets' roster is that three-time MVP Nikola Jokic will be on it.

Denver is in the difficult position of needing to upgrade the roster to contend with San Antonio and Oklahoma City, but with little paths with which to do so, having already traded multiple future first-round picks, including a pair owed to the Thunder.

If Denver re-signs restricted free agent Peyton Watson, the anticipation is that either Cameron Johnson or Christian Braun will be traded to lighten their luxury tax bill. -- Tim MacMahon

2025-26 record: 52-30

Previous ranking: 8

Result: Eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals

2026 draft picks: No. 29 (via SAS)

On one hand, reaching the Eastern Conference finals was undoubtedly a success for Cleveland, as it advanced further than it has since 2018, despite a major roster shake-up at the trade deadline.

But on the other, the way the Cavs' season ended, with an embarrassing sweep by the Knicks, has raised questions about how close this roster is to true contention.

Cavs president Koby Altman said at his end-of-the-season news conference that a major roster overhaul wasn't necessary, but the Cavs are still a team to watch this offseason as they look for a player -- perhaps another star -- to take the most crucial step forward. -- Jamal Collier

2025-26 record: 49-33

Previous ranking: 11

Result: Eliminated in second round

2026 draft picks: No. 28 (via DET), No. 59 (via SAS)

Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly made it clear after Minnesota lost in the second round that the team has to get better.

"We have to be realistic about what we have," he said, "which is way more good than bad, but we know that we're not good enough right now."

Given the challenge of trying to chase down both the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, expect Connelly to once again be very aggressive in looking for upgrades this summer. -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 53-29

Previous ranking: 10

Result: Eliminated second round

2026 draft picks: No. 25

The Lakers have won just one playoff game with Luka Doncic since they traded for him a season and a half ago.

With some semblance of luck and continued dedication to his body, the hope is that Doncic will be available when it counts after missing the entire 2026 postseason with a hamstring injury.

His healthy presence alone gives L.A. a chance at more success next season, but it's too early to tell just how good the Lakers can be until the contracts of LeBron James and Austin Reaves are figured out -- and how the rest of the roster can be filled out to complement Doncic's tremendous talents. -- Dave McMenamin

2025-26 record: 52-30

Previous ranking: 8

Result: Eliminated first round

2026 draft picks: No. 39 (via CHI), No. 53

Young guards Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard gained valuable experience last season after being thrust into larger roles, and veteran point guard Fred VanVleet will be back from his torn ACL to set the table for a Rockets team that struggled closing games.

Throw in the fact that center Steven Adams should be healthy to ramp up Houston's rebounding and, most importantly, its second-chance scoring, and the Rockets' window for real contention hasn't closed at all.

It's easy to argue that it could be open even wider now, with future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant fully acclimated to his new teammates. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 19-63

Previous ranking: 28

Result: Missed postseason

2026 draft picks: None

Indiana's gap year is complete, and the Pacers are prepared to race back to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

With (hopefully) full seasons of Tyrese Haliburton and Ivica Zubac, as well as Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith and Pascal Siakam returning on the wings, Indiana should boast one of the league's best starting fives next season.

In 2026-27, Indiana is more likely to win the East than finish with 60-plus losses again. -- Zach Kram

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2025-26 record: 45-37

Previous ranking: 14

Result: Eliminated second round

2026 draft picks: No. 22 (via HOU)

New president of basketball operations Mike Gansey has his hands full in Philadelphia, where the 76ers are coming off a second-round exit at the hands of the Knicks.

With three max contracts on the books, the 76ers only have so much flexibility and will all but certainly be into the luxury tax if they just retain Kelly Oubre and Quentin Grimes, both unrestricted free agents, this summer. -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 46-36

Previous ranking: 9

Result: Eliminated first round

2026 draft picks: No. 8 (via NO), No. 23 (via CLE), No. 57 (via BOS)

Atlanta has locked up its leadership with extensions for president of basketball operations Onsi Saleh and head coach Quin Snyder.

Now, the Hawks will look to improve on a team that showed promise after the Trae Young trade, winning 18 of 20 games during one torrid late season stretch before taking a 2-1 lead over the Knicks in the first round.

Jalen Johnson is primed to be a star and Saleh has assets if he wants to add another contributor this offseason or continue to build and develop a young roster by adding the eighth and 23rd overall picks in the draft.

The Hawks will have to decide what to do with unrestricted free agent CJ McCollum, who hit big shots to get that first-round lead over the Knicks, and Jonathan Kuminga, whose contract has a $24.3 million team option. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

2025-26 record: 46-36

Previous ranking: 13

Result: Eliminated first round

2026 draft picks: No. 19, No. 50

Out of the 15 Raptors who played at least 100 minutes this season, Jakob Poeltl was the oldest, and he is only 30.

That's a promising sign for the Raptors' chances next season as they seek to keep climbing the Eastern Conference standings.

In particular, the pairing of Scottie Barnes and rising sophomore Collin Murray-Boyles offers tantalizing upside. Toronto had a 104.5 defensive rating with that duo on the floor this season, which was better than Oklahoma City's league-best mark. -- Kram

2025-26 record: 45-37

Previous ranking: 17

Result: Eliminated first round

2026 draft picks: No. 46

Sean Sweeney finally gets his shot as head coach and takes over a team that could be tailored for him.

Sweeney's expertise is defense and developing talent -- like he did with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. He will have to establish a relationship with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane, and he will be tasked with elevating an already top defense.

Sweeney, too, will have to upgrade a stagnant offense that struggled badly, especially after Wagner got hurt in the playoffs, and collapsed in blowing a 3-1 lead against Detroit in the first round. -- Youngmisuk

2025-26 record: 37-45

Previous ranking: 20

Result: Eliminated in play-in tournament

2026 draft picks: No. 11, No. 54 (via LAL)

Steve Kerr revealed this about his numerous meetings with controlling owner Joe Lacob as he contemplated whether to return as head coach:

"We had to come to a much more reality-based shared vision on what success looks like for us. What are we trying to accomplish? Because for the first time since our injury-plagued year (2019-20), we aren't sitting here saying, 'Hey, we can win a championship.'"

It's a harsh truth that sits below the surface of this Golden State offseason.

They will sniff around the trade market, but so far they aren't signaling an aggressive tone about swinging a blockbuster that mortgages the future.

Signs continue to point to them using the 11th overall pick in the draft to inject some youth into an aging roster as they slowly ride the Steph Curry era to the finish line. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 44-38

Previous ranking: 12

Result: Eliminated in play-in tournament

2026 draft picks: No. 14, No. 18 (via ORL)

There aren't many teams with three All-Star candidates under 25 years old, but Charlotte is one of them. LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel led a strong late-season push that suggests Charlotte can reach the playoffs next season for the first time since 2016 after a late play-in push this season.

A potent offense and clean cap sheet are leading causes for optimism: The Hornets' exciting young core posted the NBA's second-best offensive rating after the All-Star break, and the front office should be able to fortify the frontcourt this summer. -- Ben Golliver

2025-26 record: 42-40

Previous ranking: 16

Result: Eliminated in play-in tournament

2026 draft picks: No. 5 (via IND), No. 36 (via MEM), No. 52 (via CLE)

Until the league's investigation into the Clippers' alleged salary cap circumvention through the Kawhi Leonard endorsement deal with Aspiration is closed and any potential penalties are levied, it's impossible to predict what next season will look like for LA.

The only certainty is that no matter who is in uniform, coach Tyronn Lue will do everything he can to find a winning formula for the group. And 26-year-old Darius Garland will be a big part of the team's season and future after he was acquired from Cleveland in the James Harden deal at the deadline.

Beyond that, there are a bevy of roster decisions to make -- with agreeing to an extension with Bennedict Mathurin near the top of the list. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 42-40

Previous ranking: 19

Result: Eliminated in first round

2026 draft picks: None

The Blazers are one of this summer's biggest wild cards thanks to new owner Tom Dundon, who executed sweeping layoffs in May, was embroiled in PR mess after PR mess after reports surfaced about his cost-cutting measures, and has yet to name a coach.

Will Dundon pursue a splashy addition or take a more deliberate approach?

The good news: The Blazers, who just snapped a four-year playoff drought, have their most important players under contract for 2026-27 and will welcome back franchise icon Damian Lillard from an Achilles injury.

While a return trip to the playoffs will be the goal, Portland still needs more shooting to compete with the West's best. -- Golliver

2025-26 record: 43-39

Previous ranking: 18

Result: Eliminated in play-in tournament

2026 draft picks: No. 13, No. 41 (via GS)

It's a pivotal summer for Pat Riley's Heat, and the rumor mill is flying with Giannis Antetokounmpo-to-Miami chatter. Riley made it clear in his season-ending presser that he is not deviating from his usual title-or-bust mandate. He also said the only Heat player he won't consider trading, unless it's a whopper of a deal, is Bam Adebayo.

In any case, Miami will be in the middle of some of the most landscape-shifting conversations across the league. If the Heat ultimately land their next superstar, it could change the present and future of the franchise. Those are the stakes this summer. -- Youngmisuk

2025-26 record: 45-37

Previous ranking: 15

Result: Eliminated in first round

2026 draft picks: No. 47 (via PHI)

After going 45-37 in Jordan Ott's maiden voyage on the sideline, the Suns are primed to build on that success next season.

Their core of Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale are all under contract, and there should be room for Green to grow after hamstring issues persisted all season.

They will have some salary cap maneuverability to be able to retain both Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin, both of whom had career years in part because of the need to fill in for the injured Green. While the West will still be as tough as ever, the Suns figure to be a factor again. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 22-60

Previous ranking: 27

Result: Missed postseason

2026 draft picks: No. 2

After a painful teardown and rebuild, there's an excitement in Salt Lake City about the Jazz becoming competitive again.

Utah took a big swing at the trade deadline to acquire 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr., who joins Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George as the Jazz's core, with the hope that last year's fifth pick Ace Bailey and this year's second overall pick will quickly develop into foundational pieces.

After a 22-60 record last season, the Jazz could come close to doubling their win total and competing for a spot in the West's play-in bracket. -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 26-56

Previous ranking: 22

Result: Missed postseason

2026 draft picks: No. 9, No. 30 (via OKC), No. 48 (via PHX)

The Mavs' main goal is to build a sustainable contender around reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, but there's also motivation to win as soon as possible -- Dallas doesn't have control of its first-round pick after this draft again until 2031.

The effort should include Kyrie Irving. New president Masai Ujiri said that he has a great "curiosity" about how nine-time All-Star guard can fit alongside the 19-year-old Flagg.

The Mavs could move multiple veterans in the trade market this summer as Ujiri builds the kind of roster he believes best suits Flagg. For now, Irving, 34, remains a significant part of the Mavs' immediate plans. -- MacMahon

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2025-26 record: 26-56

Previous ranking: 24

Result: Missed postseason

2026 draft picks: No. 58 (via DET)

Can new coach Jamahl Mosley squeeze better results out of an underwhelming roster, or is it time for a real shake-up? That's the primary question the Pelicans must address.

Veterans Zion Williamson, Jordan Poole, Dejounte Murray and Herb Jones are all under contract for the 2026-27 season, but that's not enough talent to keep pace in the West.

While Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen should show progress as they enter their second seasons, the Pelicans' lack of a 2026 first-round pick dampens the excitement around a possible youth movement. -- Golliver

2025-26 record: 31-51

Previous ranking: 23

Result: Missed postseason

2026 draft picks: No. 4, No. 15 (via POR), No. 38 (via NO), No. 56 (via DEN)

The Bulls are getting a much-needed refresh at the top of the organization, bringing in former Atlanta Hawks executive Bryson Graham to head the team's basketball operations.

Graham signaled at his introductory news conference that the team is in for a rebuild and "not one or two steps away" from competing in the Eastern Conference.

To start, Chicago is armed with the No. 4 pick in this year's draft and will have a new head coach at the helm, but next year will almost certainly be the start of a lengthy journey to bring the Bulls back to real contention. -- Collier

2025-26 record: 25-57

Previous ranking: 25

Result: Missed postseason

2026 draft picks: No. 3, No. 16 (via PHX), No. 32 (via IND)

It's hard to imagine a team improving without the services of star guard Ja Morant. But that's the expectation in Memphis, with the club undergoing another personnel reset while looking to trade the 26-year-old.

Armed with the third and 16th picks in the first round, the Grizzlies are hoping to grab at least one future All-Star to team with promising youngsters Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey.

General manager Zach Kleiman has conducted two resets since April 2025 and deserves credit for recognizing that they were needed. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 32-50

Previous ranking: 21

Result: Missed postseason

2026 draft picks: No. 10

The future of Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the biggest unresolved issue for the downtrodden Bucks. With rumors already swirling, serious questions remain:

What will the Bucks get in a potential trade return? Will the team attempt to keep him and retool around him if he signals that he is willing to sign an extension? Should the team prioritize draft assets over proven players?

The Bucks do have the No. 10 pick in this year's draft and hired new coach Taylor Jenkins to run the show, but the rest of the roster is a major question mark that will determine how quickly Milwaukee will move forward. -- Collier

2025-26 record: 17-65

Previous ranking: 30

Result: Missed postseason

2026 draft picks: No. 1, No. 51 (via MIN), No. 60 (via OKC)

Washington hasn't won more than 18 games in a season since 2022-23, but that benchmark should be easy to surpass next season. Trae Young played just five games for the Wizards after a midseason trade, and Anthony Davis didn't play at all; add them plus the first overall pick, and the Wizards' floor should be much higher than the 18-win range moving forward.

Continued development for Alex Sarr, Tre Johnson and Will Riley -- as well as Davis' health -- could dictate whether the 2026-27 Wizards are a playoff contender or merely an improved lottery team. -- Kram

2025-26 record: 20-62

Previous ranking: 29

Result: Missed postseason

2026 draft picks: No. 6, No. 33, No. 43 (via LAC)

Lottery reform will be in place next season, so the Nets are highly incentivized to do something other than the tankathon exercise they've deployed for the past three seasons.

Considering they'll have the No. 6 pick in this upcoming strong draft and more than $80 million in salary cap space according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Nets will at least make an attempt at putting out a competent product on the floor in the 2026-2027 season.

Three of their rookies were teenagers last season, so internal growth should occur as well. -- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 22-60

Previous ranking: 26

Result: Missed postseason

2026 draft picks: No. 7, No. 34, No. 45 (via CHA)

As general manager Scott Perry's tenure stretches into its second season, the most pivotal decision to date arrives later this month.

The Kings have the seventh pick -- a disappointing lottery night outcome -- and a group of intriguing guard prospects expected to land in their range. It's an open secret in the NBA that Perry is impressed and interested in Darius Acuff, the Arkansas point guard with scoring upside. They've also done plenty of predraft background work on Houston's Kingston Flemings. Whomever the Kings land will immediately become the most important player in the early stages of a deep rebuild.

Patience will be needed to dig out of their current situation, but it'll become a whole lot easier for the fanbase and ownership to stomach if Perry nails this pick. -- Slater