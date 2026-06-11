Defendant in athlete burglaries sentenced to 24 months in prison

The first defendant to plead guilty to the 2024 string of burglaries at the homes of high-profile athletes was officially sentenced Thursday in a Tennessee federal courtroom, according to court records.

Judge Thomas L. Parker sentenced Alexander Esteban Huaiquil-Chavez to 24 months in prison, with credit for time served, after Huaiquil-Chavez pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation of stolen property in March. He also has $100 in monetary penalties with further restitution determined at a later date.

The judge granted Huaiquil-Chavez credit for time served since his imprisonment on Jan. 10, 2025, meaning his sentence would end in early 2027.

Federal authorities filed a complaint in Florida, in February 2025, listing Huaiquil-Chavez as part of a theft group made up of Chilean nationals charged with breaking into the homes of athletes nationwide and stealing cash, jewelry and weapons. A burglary at the home of "Professional Athlete 6," a Memphis Grizzlies player, was the only Tennessee claim listed in the complaint.

Around $1 million in watches, jewelry and luxury bags were stolen from the home of the player, later confirmed by ESPN's Tim McMahon to be Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, while the Grizzlies played host to the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 19, 2024.

Huaiquil Chavez's attorney, Taurus Bailey, asked that his client not be given supervised release in a pre-sentencing request document because of expected immigration issues following his release. Huaiquil Chavez, 25, overstayed his visa and Bailey wrote his client faces potential immigration detention and deportation along with severe restrictions on his return to the United States after his release.

"Mr. Huaquil-Chavez is a deportable non-citizen likely to be removed after imprisonment," Bailey wrote in the pre-sentencing request.

Sergio Andres Cabello, Bastian Alejandro Morales and Jordan Francisco Sanchez were also indicted in the Memphis case, but it is unclear where those cases stand. Cabello, Morales and Sanchez face charges of interstate transportation of stolen property and falsification of records in a federal investigation in Ohio federal court related to the burglary at the home of "Professional Athlete 5," confirmed to be Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Huaiquil-Chavez was arrested with those men in Ohio in January 2025.

The judge in the Cabello, Morales and Sanchez has allowed numerous continuances "to continue plea negotiations," according to federal court documents. That case's next status conference is July 8.