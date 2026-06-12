The New York Knicks' 2026 NBA Finals run through the lens of Ben Stiller

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The New York Knicks needed one stop to complete the comeback in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals, and Ben Stiller had his iPhone ready.

Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay stood to his left. San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper and Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns were front and center. Thousands at Madison Square Garden and millions watching around the world had their own perspective of the play.

Yet, Stiller's courtside view proved the most engaging. He captured the moment when New York completed the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, using a black-and-white filter and walking on the court to take a rapid 360-degree video of the pandemonium at the Garden as the buzzer sounded.

From slo-mo clips of Jalen Brunson isolations to practice before a Finals game, the lifelong Knicks fan has documented the team's run in the playoffs with videos on his X account. It's part of a rumored project around the Knicks' playoff run, something Stiller seemingly confirmed on ESPN's "Inside the NBA" before Game 4.

"There is a project in the works, but look, I'd be doing it anyway," he said. "But it is part of a bigger project. ... [The access] is insane. To be able to have that point of view, it's fun to be able to share it with people."

Stiller's clips have often gone viral on social media, offering a unique perspective of the Knicks' most prosperous postseason in half a century. Here's a look at the top videos from the lens of Stiller's iPhone.

Brunson buckets in slow motion

The Knicks' star had 28 points, seven assists and five rebounds in the team's opening game of the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks. Nineteen of Brunson's points came in the first quarter, including a floater over Atlanta center Zaccharie Risacher to end the frame.

Stiller tracked the moment with his camera, then turned it into a slow-motion view before posting it on X during the game.

A special cameo

Hours before the Knicks closed out the Hawks in the first round, Stiller shared a clip of a pregame intro at Madison Square Garden. Early in the video, actor and avid Knicks fan Timothée Chalamet jumped into the frame with a simple declaration: "Let's go, Knicks."

LETS GO KNICKS pic.twitter.com/fCn72Z7W9x — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) April 30, 2026

Anunoby triple gets the Garden -- and Stiller -- up

Stiller was sitting on the opposite side of the court when OG Anunoby rose for a 3-pointer in Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers. The score was tied 86-86 in the second-round matchup, and the Madison Square Garden fans rose to their feet after Anunoby's 3-pointer.

Similar to the Brunson play, Stiller captured it in slow motion. But as Anunoby tracked back down the court, Stiller stood up and brought it to regular speed, zooming in on the forward's stoic look after the big shot.

Lucky bounces for Shamet

As New York stormed back against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, Stiller captured a key turning point. With 45 seconds remaining, Landry Shamet hit a 3-pointer to tie the score.

The shot first hit the back of the rim, bounced up, then off the front rim and settled into the basket for a remarkable bucket. The image slightly shook as Stiller stood up. But he got a perfect view of Shamet's poised expression as he got back on defense. A special filter dramatized one of the biggest plays of the postseason.

An emphatic block on Harden

The Knicks and Stiller were back at the Garden after the wild comeback win against the Cavaliers. During the game, he shared a defensive highlight.

Cleveland guard James Harden handled the ball against Mikal Bridges before getting Brunson to switch on him. Stiller zoomed in and out with his camera, while Harden dribbled between his legs before crossing to his left hand and driving toward the basket.

Harden then attempted a floater, but Knicks center Mitchell Robinson rotated over and blocked the shot. Stiller gave the play a simple caption: "Mitch said no."

Mitch said no pic.twitter.com/855awpc5bI — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) May 22, 2026

Knicks celebrate trip to the NBA Finals

Stiller sat courtside near the Knicks' bench in Cleveland as New York had a chance to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. The Knicks got the job done emphatically, sweeping the Cavaliers after a 130-93 victory.

With the game in hand, starters and key rotation players were on the bench as the clock hit zero. Stiller captured the final seconds, even dapping up Shamet, before closing the video in cinematic fashion -- a shot of Brunson and Towns, the Knicks' two stars, standing side by side.

Another impressive Robinson stop

It seems like for every clutch Knicks play this postseason, Stiller has had his camera ready. That was the case in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

New York held a one-point lead with 7.5 seconds remaining in the game. San Antonio guard De'Aaron Fox and center Victor Wembanyama ran a pick-and-roll that resulted in a 20-foot jumper from Wembanyama. Robinson contested the shot and helped force a miss, securing the Knicks a 2-0 lead in the Finals.

Stiller again got the right shot, capturing Wembanyama's miss. As the buzzer sounded, however, Stiller celebrated and dapped up Bridges, causing his camera to go away from the action.