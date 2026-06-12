Big3 league to go public after $290 million valuation

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The Big3 basketball league, co-founded by rapper Ice Cube, is eyeing a $290 million valuation as it plans to go public later this year.

The league announced Friday that it has reached a deal with Graf Global Corp., described as a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, that will offer fans a chance to buy stock in the league. They are targeting being available on one of the major stock exchanges in the fourth quarter of 2026 under the ticker TONT (for 3-on-3).

"You can't participate in the upside of the team besides winning," Ice Cube told Bloomberg. "And we need the fans for the league to be successful, so it's a match made in heaven."

Most major sports leagues aren't available to buy into, though TKO -- the owners of the UFC and WWE -- has been publicly traded since September 2023.

The Big3 is starting its ninth season next week in Los Angeles. The league's title game is set for Aug. 22 in Charlotte, North Carolina.