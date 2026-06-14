Bad Bunny, Dirk Nowitztki top reaction to Knicks winning NBA Finals

'This is not a dream!' Knicks hang on to win first NBA title in 53 years (1:00)

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The New York Knicks are NBA champions for the first time since 1973.

New York defeated the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5, elating Knicks fans who've been waiting for a championship for 53 years. Jalen Brunson was the hero of the game, scoring 45 points and grabbing three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Brunson was overcome with emotion in his postgame interview, only barely able to express just how much the win meant to him and his team. Unsurprisingly, he was named Finals MVP.

While Knicks fans celebrated their long-awaited title in the streets of New York, the sports world gave the team their flowers on social media. Here are some of the best reactions to the Knicks' legendary title win.

Empire State lights up in blue and orange

BING BONG - KNICKS ARE THE NBA CHAMPS



ORANGE AND BLUE LIGHTS ALL NIGHT



SEE THE LIGHTS LIVE: https://t.co/hz2FQavwPl pic.twitter.com/5r3vtnvycu — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) June 14, 2026

Other NYC teams give kudos

THE NEW YORK KNICKS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/drDDSgJ2AP — New York Mets (@Mets) June 14, 2026

YESSSSS!!!! KNICKS IN FIVE!!!!!



CHAMPS!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rswgpSZJY9 — New York Giants (@Giants) June 14, 2026

OUR QB'S NAME IS EUGENE

OUR COLORS ARE WHITE AND GREEN

CATCH US AT 1 JETS DRIVE

KNICKS 👏 IN 👏 FIVE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 14, 2026

Bad Bunny and more weigh in

NUEVAYOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Benito Antonio (@sanbenito) June 14, 2026

HISTORY. — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 14, 2026

Parade. Thursday. Manhattan. — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 14, 2026

Congrats to Coach Brown, Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, OG, and the rest of these incredible NBA Champion @NYKnicks! What a run! https://t.co/CI2aHIYHal — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 14, 2026

Congrats @nyknicks

Well deserved. What a playoff run! — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) June 14, 2026

The Knicks are Kings 👑 — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) June 14, 2026

Congrats to Karl and the Knicks. Played your best basketball at the end of the year. #respect — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) June 14, 2026

Welp the Pressure is officially on @nyknicks LFG NewYork!!! — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) June 14, 2026

Congrats to the Knicks. Let's keep it all in NY this year.. 3️⃣🫶🏾™️ — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) June 14, 2026

Jalen Brunson thank you!!! Don't run away from "small" guards! You can win with them too. Just gotta believe and give em a real opportunity — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 14, 2026

WOW. True TEAM Led By A Killer In Brunson. Unreal 🔥🔥🔥 — Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) June 14, 2026

Jalen Brunson with the masterclass! — andre (@andre) June 14, 2026

KNICKS!!!!! — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) June 14, 2026

LGK. — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) June 14, 2026