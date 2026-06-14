          Bad Bunny, Dirk Nowitztki top reaction to Knicks winning NBA Finals

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          'This is not a dream!' Knicks hang on to win first NBA title in 53 years (1:00)

          • ESPN
          Jun 14, 2026, 04:06 AM

          The New York Knicks are NBA champions for the first time since 1973.

          New York defeated the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5, elating Knicks fans who've been waiting for a championship for 53 years. Jalen Brunson was the hero of the game, scoring 45 points and grabbing three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Brunson was overcome with emotion in his postgame interview, only barely able to express just how much the win meant to him and his team. Unsurprisingly, he was named Finals MVP.

          While Knicks fans celebrated their long-awaited title in the streets of New York, the sports world gave the team their flowers on social media. Here are some of the best reactions to the Knicks' legendary title win.

          Empire State lights up in blue and orange

          Other NYC teams give kudos

          Bad Bunny and more weigh in