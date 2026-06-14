Bad Bunny, Dirk Nowitztki top reaction to Knicks winning NBA Finals

The New York Knicks are NBA champions for the first time since 1973.
New York defeated the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5, elating Knicks fans who've been waiting for a championship for 53 years. Jalen Brunson was the hero of the game, scoring 45 points and grabbing three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Brunson was overcome with emotion in his postgame interview, only barely able to express just how much the win meant to him and his team. Unsurprisingly, he was named Finals MVP.
While Knicks fans celebrated their long-awaited title in the streets of New York, the sports world gave the team their flowers on social media. Here are some of the best reactions to the Knicks' legendary title win.
Empire State lights up in blue and orange
BING BONG - KNICKS ARE THE NBA CHAMPS— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) June 14, 2026
ORANGE AND BLUE LIGHTS ALL NIGHT
SEE THE LIGHTS LIVE: https://t.co/hz2FQavwPl pic.twitter.com/5r3vtnvycu
Other NYC teams give kudos
NBA CHAMPIONS! 🏆— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) June 14, 2026
CONGRATS, @NYKNICKS! pic.twitter.com/7ZRH4p41OP
THE NEW YORK KNICKS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/drDDSgJ2AP— New York Mets (@Mets) June 14, 2026
Start Spreading the News!— New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 14, 2026
Congratulations @nyknicks 🗞️🔥 pic.twitter.com/lS7hRBYO4t
Knicks in... pic.twitter.com/xFvWHEj9WT— New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 14, 2026
YESSSSS!!!! KNICKS IN FIVE!!!!!— New York Giants (@Giants) June 14, 2026
CHAMPS!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rswgpSZJY9
OUR QB'S NAME IS EUGENE— New York Jets (@nyjets) June 14, 2026
OUR COLORS ARE WHITE AND GREEN
CATCH US AT 1 JETS DRIVE
KNICKS 👏 IN 👏 FIVE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
More hardware for the city!🏆— New York Liberty (@nyliberty) June 14, 2026
CONGRATS, @nyknicks🗽 pic.twitter.com/vHKq6cfszK
THE @nyknicks ARE NBA CHAMPIONS!!! pic.twitter.com/HcrAO4pJRV— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) June 14, 2026
Bad Bunny and more weigh in
NUEVAYOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— Benito Antonio (@sanbenito) June 14, 2026
HISTORY.— Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 14, 2026
Parade. Thursday. Manhattan.— Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 14, 2026
Congrats to Coach Brown, Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, OG, and the rest of these incredible NBA Champion @NYKnicks! What a run! https://t.co/CI2aHIYHal— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 14, 2026
Champs! @nyknicks— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 14, 2026
Congrats @nyknicks— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) June 14, 2026
Well deserved. What a playoff run!
The Knicks are Kings 👑— Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) June 14, 2026
Congrats to Karl and the Knicks. Played your best basketball at the end of the year. #respect— Al Horford (@Al_Horford) June 14, 2026
Knicks on top!! Congrats @joshhart https://t.co/CTrpVFqXv7— Cam (@Cam31Schlittler) June 14, 2026
Welp the Pressure is officially on @nyknicks LFG NewYork!!!— Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) June 14, 2026
Congrats to the Knicks. Let's keep it all in NY this year.. 3️⃣🫶🏾™️— 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) June 14, 2026
Jalen Brunson thank you!!! Don't run away from "small" guards! You can win with them too. Just gotta believe and give em a real opportunity— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 14, 2026
WOW. True TEAM Led By A Killer In Brunson. Unreal 🔥🔥🔥— Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) June 14, 2026
Jalen Brunson with the masterclass!— andre (@andre) June 14, 2026
KNICKS!!!!!— Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) June 14, 2026
LGK.— Breece Hall (@BreeceH) June 14, 2026
Shoutout to Mike Brown he deserves it!!!!— Philly Cheese 🧀 (@dionwaiters3) June 14, 2026
That's a wrap on the 2025-26 season.— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 14, 2026
Congrats, @nyknicks 🤝 pic.twitter.com/6dAqwUXwVS
congrats, @nyknicks 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LhP5myd7R1— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) June 14, 2026