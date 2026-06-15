2026 NBA mock draft: Projecting all 60 picks in Rounds 1 and 2

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 NBA draft is just eight days away (June 23-24, 8 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN), with the league's withdrawal deadline passing Saturday, and teams and prospects entering the final stretch of meetings and workouts going into Round 1.

With the draft picture beginning to crystallize, the intrigue begins at the very top, where the Washington Wizards have begun to narrow down their options with the No. 1 pick and the Utah Jazz sitting behind them at No. 2. AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson remain the projected top two picks, but there's still a question about the order they're selected.

NBA teams continue to await a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade that is expected to have broader ramifications on the draft and offseason. The Milwaukee Bucks have much of the league in a holding pattern as they consider a franchise-changing decision. ESPN's Shams Charania reported in May that the Bucks were open for business involving the two-time MVP, with a resolution expected prior to the draft.

A lot will play out over the next week as front offices huddle and finalize their boards. Here are my latest draft projections, with new intel from around the NBA shedding light on how things might go. As usual, this mock draft is informed heavily by my conversations with sources around the NBA, in addition to my own evaluations of prospects over the course of the season. These are not my personal rankings, which can be found in ESPN's top 100.

More NBA draft coverage:

Top 100 rankings | Top comps

All mock drafts | Draft coverage

First round

AJ Dybantsa, SF, BYU

Freshman

The Wizards have played their cards close to the vest over the past few weeks, taking their time with the process and evaluating all four candidates atop the draft. Washington has narrowed its focus to Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson, sources tell me and Charania.

Peterson has informed the Jazz that he plans to take no further team visits, signaling that he is comfortable with his position and prefers to hear his name called at No. 1 with Washington. He has made himself accessible to the Wizards, previously meeting with them in Los Angeles, and has conducted multiple on-court workouts in front of Washington's decision-makers. Peterson wants to play point guard at the next level, but the presence of Trae Young in Washington is not viewed as an impediment.

Dybantsa visited Washington on Thursday and Friday, and headed from there to Utah on Saturday, his only two planned visits. For months, he has been the favorite around the NBA to hear his name called first, having led Division I in scoring (25.5 PPG), and with his size, physicality and ability to get downhill. Dybantsa has well-documented ties to Utah, after playing his senior year of high school at Utah Prep and last season at BYU, but he also prefers to be the No. 1 pick.

Some around the league believe Dybantsa's profile best aligns with what the Wizards have valued. Last year, they coveted Ace Bailey, another taller scoring wing. Although Dybantsa plays a much different style, he would check some of the same boxes. Washington's decision will play out over the next eight days.

Darryn Peterson, PG/SG, Kansas

Freshman

For the past couple of weeks, rival teams have been operating as if Peterson and Dybantsa will be the first two players off the board.

Sources say Peterson's medicals have not raised major concerns with teams, clearing the way for him to hear his name called as a top-two pick. He began the season as ESPN's No. 1 prospect and is the most gifted offensive player in the class. While the season didn't go according to plan at Kansas, where he dealt with serious cramping issues, he has always been viewed by teams as a strong candidate for the pick.

Although Peterson does not plan to visit Utah before the draft, that is not considered by rival teams to be a major factor in whether the Jazz will select him. There is precedent for that thinking, as general manager Austin Ainge selected Ace Bailey fifth overall last year, despite Bailey's camp electing not to work out there.

play 2:09 How Darryn Peterson feels his game is similar to SGA's

The Jazz are particularly familiar with Dybantsa after he spent the past two years playing in-state. Although his presence creates some positional duplication with Bailey, it would be a major surprise around the NBA if Dybantsa slipped past Utah.

The Jazz are considered to be comfortable with whichever player falls to them, and they have also brought in Cameron Boozer for a visit. While there is support for Boozer in Utah -- as well as the presence of his father Carlos in a front office role -- his fit within a loaded frontcourt that includes Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Walker Kessler is less clean than the other two options.

Peterson would make for a strong match with the Jazz if available, immediately bolstering their offense and slotting in alongside Keyonte George as Utah pushes for playoff contention.

Cameron Boozer, PF/C, Duke

Freshman

Since the draft lottery on May 10, the assumption around the NBA has been that Memphis would be thrilled to select Boozer. He is viewed as an excellent match for what the Grizzlies value and holds a strong case as the best player available here. Boozer and Caleb Wilson are both considered candidates, but Boozer's winning résumé and exceptional analytic profile is expected to appeal to Memphis in particular.

Although the way the lottery played out seems likely to slot Boozer third, his addition would be no less massive for the Grizzlies, who moved up from No. 6 to No. 3 in the lottery draw. Boozer would represent a fresh start, with Ja Morant potentially on the move. His comfort level on the perimeter makes him an intriguing frontcourt partner for Zach Edey, in what could be a standout offensive pairing.

Caleb Wilson, PF/C, North Carolina

Freshman

Moving up in the lottery (from No. 9) made life quite a bit easier for Chicago's new leadership, led by Bryson Graham. Wilson remains the most likely player to fall to the Bulls, who can sit comfortably at No. 4 and see what unfolds in front of them. He is set to visit Chicago this week and is thought to be happy at the prospect of landing there, where he would immediately become the face of their rebuild and directly address a frontcourt need.

While Wilson doesn't have the same body of work as the three players projected ahead of him, the leap in productivity he took at North Carolina greatly enhanced how teams view his long-term prospects -- his exceptional quickness off the floor and improved motor make him a strong bet to be a high-impact NBA player. As a result, most view this pick as one of the lower-pressure spots and expect it to be a relatively simple decision for Chicago.

Keaton Wagler, PG/SG, Illinois

Freshman

The next phase of the draft begins at No. 5, where the Clippers are said to be listening to trade options, giving them a different pathway to improve. This pick, obtained from Indiana in the Ivica Zubac trade after it dropped out of the top four, gives LA a valuable chip to replenish its asset cupboard, particularly if it can move back and still select a player with which it feels comfortable. Either way, this draft is an important opportunity for the veteran-heavy Clippers to pivot younger.

Rival teams believe Wagler is among the top options for the Clippers if they make this pick. Last week, he opted to cancel multiple workouts inside the top 10, a sign he feels comfortable with his standing. His versatility and fast-rising trajectory have given him broad appeal with every team in the 5-10 range, and he isn't expected to be on the board long if he falls past No. 5.

The Clippers are said to be looking for a player who can immediately complement the smaller Darius Garland, the key return for James Harden at the trade deadline. Mikel Brown Jr. and Brayden Burries are two prospects who fit that mold, with Brown scheduled to work out in LA later this week. Of that trio, Wagler best marries long-term upside with immediate rotation value, thanks to his size, shooting and feel as a ball-moving offensive conduit at both backcourt spots.

The NBA draft is on June 23-24 starting at 8 pm ET, airing on ESPN/ABC. Illustration by ESPN

Darius Acuff Jr., PG, Arkansas

Freshman

Brooklyn's pick has been challenging for rival teams to project, with the Nets tied to a large group of prospects and no obvious best fit. Although Acuff doesn't match the Nets' preference for positional size on the perimeter, rival teams have come to view him as a serious candidate.

Acuff appears to have a very narrow draft range, with the Clippers seemingly focused elsewhere and the Nets and Kings viewed as his two primary suitors. He is coming off an excellent season at Arkansas and would immediately become their most talented shot creator. Mikel Brown Jr. is another name to watch here.

Nate Ament's size and skill at forward align with how the Nets have drafted in the past, and he is considered by rival teams as a possibility if they opt not to select a guard. However, he is further away from helping a team win, and there is impetus for the Nets to get better immediately, as they don't control their own pick in 2027 and haven't been competitive the past few seasons.

Brooklyn also has a projected $34 million in cap space, although it's unclear how any free agent plans might impact the direction of its draft.

Mikel Brown Jr., PG, Louisville

Freshman

Brown appears to be on solid footing going into next week and has had a positive predraft process, putting himself in play above this slot with the Clippers and Nets, and with interest all over the top 10. His size and well-rounded skill set gives him an argument as the ball handler with the highest offensive upside in this second tier of prospects. Teams say he has been impressive in workouts, displaying the deep shooting range and footwork that give him star potential, and helping to assuage concerns around his inconsistent freshman season.

Though Acuff is widely believed to be Sacramento's preferred target, the Kings haven't appeared interested in trading up from No. 7. They are in the early stages of reshuffling the roster under Scott Perry and aren't replete with extra trade assets. They have done plenty of work on the other guards in this range, including Brown and Kingston Flemings, and they appear to be comfortable waiting to see which player falls.

8. Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans)

Kingston Flemings, PG, Houston

Freshman

Flemings remains on track to hear his name called in the top 10, where he is in play for the Clippers, Nets, Kings and Hawks, with the Bucks sitting as a potential backstop at No. 10.

Although Flemings measured a bit smaller than expected at the combine and isn't the same caliber of shooter as the other guards in this range -- which could be a factor as teams split hairs -- his explosiveness and strong intangibles have kept him front of mind for lottery teams.

The Hawks have done work on all the guards in this range, and Aday Mara is also viewed as an option, with center an area of need. Rival teams say Atlanta appears open to moving up or down in the draft, giving it options while also holding the No. 23 pick.

"You can put me into any team, and I'm gonna make the teammates around me better. ... I'm gonna learn my teammates."



Houston guard Kingston Flemings talks about what an NBA team will get if they draft him 🏀 pic.twitter.com/hauy9454kf — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 13, 2026

Brayden Burries, SG, Arizona

Freshman

Burries has drawn a good amount of interest inside the top 10 but has not scheduled many workouts, appearing comfortable with his potential landing spots, including the Clippers, Hawks, Mavericks and Warriors. His predraft process has largely been under the radar. Any of those teams would give him an opportunity to contribute in a role in a competitive context right away.

The Mavericks are another team that appears open to moving back in the draft and have cast a wide net with first-round workouts, with Masai Ujiri taking over in May, and Dallas keeping its options open as it builds around Cooper Flagg.

Nate Ament, SF/PF, Tennessee

Freshman

Teams and agents around the league view the likelihood of a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade as the offseason's first domino, with the leaguewide transaction wheel in a holding pattern until the Bucks make a deal. Milwaukee appears headed toward a retool and continues to signal around the league that it plans to wind up with multiple first-round selections on draft night.

Ament's draft range has remained on the wider side. The Nets at No. 6 are seen as the realistic high end, but scenarios are also in play in which he falls into the second half of the lottery. Teams say he has been selective about scheduling workouts, declining to visit multiple teams in the top 10. From a best-available perspective, Ament should be in play for the Bucks.

What strategy Milwaukee takes could depend on how many picks it winds up with and where, but the Bucks have an obvious need for backcourt talent and also could target a guard. They are also familiar with the next tier of point guards, including Christian Anderson and Labaron Philon Jr., and could address the position later in the draft if they acquire additional picks.

According to Charania, the Bucks have been asking for a return package including a young blue-chip talent and/or a surplus of draft picks. Antetokounmpo is expected to have a say in his desired team, with the 2027 player option that enables him to enter free agency providing him leverage.

Nate Ament might just be one of them ones 👀



The 2026 AWS NBA Draft Combine begins May 10! pic.twitter.com/tEn1w5D9Nd — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) May 7, 2026

Aday Mara, C, Michigan

Junior

Mara is expected to be the first center off the board and appears slated for the 8-to-12 range. There is strong interest in him, with Atlanta, Dallas, Golden State and Oklahoma City among the teams noted, and he could ultimately be a player teams trade up to acquire.

Mara has been a steady riser with an outlier-level mix of size, coordination and skill as a true 7-footer that is extremely difficult to find. With NBA teams tilting back toward fielding size up front -- and as the league prepares to counter Victor Wembanyama for the next decade -- Mara's sheer size and ability to manipulate defenses with the pass make him fascinating to many teams.

Rival teams believe the Warriors are after a player who can contribute to the rotation next season -- as they work to maximize their chances in the final stretch of Stephen Curry's career -- but will take a best-available positional approach.

Yaxel Lendeborg, PF/SF, Michigan

Senior

Lendeborg is drawing consideration from every team in this range, with some variance as franchises consider younger talent. His ability to produce right away puts him in the best available discussion, even if he falls, where some of the age-related risk -- he turns 24 in September -- is mitigated. He could provide immediate valuable rotation depth for Oklahoma City.

Rival teams say the Thunder have been active in exploring various trade options, including moving up in the lottery. Most expect them to find a way to consolidate, as they work to improve a crowded roster, also holding the No. 17 pick, movable future assets, and quality depth to help facilitate deals. There's some thought that the Thunder will prioritize deepening their frontline in the aftermath of their seven-game series with the Spurs.

Morez Johnson Jr., PF/C, Michigan

Sophomore

The Heat have been the team connected most to Giannis Antetokounmpo over the past week and are pushing to improve next season. Whatever Miami winds up doing, rival teams believe this pick could change hands, making it somewhat difficult for them to pencil it in at this point.

Johnson continues to trend toward hearing his name called in the lottery, with the 12-to-15 range as his sweet spot. He has drawn positive feedback throughout the predraft process as teams have grown comfortable with him as a potential immediate contributor, with his plus physical tools and mobility helping cover for his lack of optimal height at center. If the Heat select here, he would immediately upgrade their frontline.

Karim Lopez (Mexico), SF/PF, New Zealand Breakers

Lopez has interest all over the back half of the lottery, offering developmental upside based on his size and room to improve his skill level at both forward spots. The Hornets need help at both the four and five positions, and he could come into play here, as well as a group of bigs including Hannes Steinbach, Morez Johnson and Chris Cenac Jr..

Rival teams say the Hornets are looking for frontcourt upgrades via both the draft and trade market, and could potentially move one of their two firsts (14 and 18) for the right player. Charlotte has several players on movable expiring contracts, including Miles Bridges, giving them flexibility to make deals.

play 4:12 Karim López, Mexico's top hoops prospect, is on the road to the NBA

Hannes Steinbach, PF/C, Washington

Freshman

Although Steinbach's predraft workout process has been quiet, he has drawn interest in the back half of the lottery, with his range running into the teens. He was helped by his combine measurements, which affirmed that he has adequate size to play center, even if he isn't a vertically gifted shot blocker. He would represent a ready-now addition for the Bulls.

In their first offseason under new leadership, the Bulls have cap space at their disposal and have signaled to other teams that they are open to all types of moves, including with this selection. By draft night, Chicago will have brought in nearly every prospect projected between this pick and their second selection at No. 15, giving them great familiarity with players in their range.

Christian Anderson, PG, Texas Tech

Sophomore

Anderson was a surprise first wave green room invite and seems to be trending up, as he jockeys for position in a tier of point guards that includes Bennett Stirtz, Labaron Philon Jr. and Ebuka Okorie. He has interest from multiple teams late in the lottery and has a chance to be the first player picked out of that group.

With Ja Morant's future uncertain, targeting a younger point guard with this pick makes sense for Memphis. Rival teams think the Grizzlies will look at trading up for a second lottery selection, considering their history of moving up in the draft and large cache of movable future draft picks.

Labaron Philon Jr., PG/SG, Alabama

Sophomore

Philon earned a green room invitation but has had a quiet predraft process. Milwaukee and Miami are considered the high-end landing spots for him, but trade uncertainty makes it tricky to project both teams. Philon didn't test well at the combine and is more scoring-focused than the other guards in this tier of the draft, making him a player who might require patience from interested teams. But his ability to create his own shot and shoot from range remains attractive.

This pick is viewed by teams as one of the most likely in the first round to change hands, as it's anticipated that the Thunder will make moves around the draft.

Cameron Carr, SG/SF, Baylor

Sophomore

Carr's profile was buoyed by his showing at the combine and helped stabilize him in the 15-to-23 range, and he's drawing looks as high as the late lottery. His explosiveness, length and shot-making ability provide offensive punch and two-way potential in a draft that's somewhat light on scoring wings. He has an intriguing upside as he matures, particularly if he is able to gain strength and improve defensively.

The Hornets appear to be taking a flexible approach with their two first-round picks, with this selection potentially available in trades as Charlotte looks to upgrade its current roster.

Cameron Carr was pure all game, finished with 30 and 7 to lead his squad to a win at the NBA Combine 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3IlpAhx7Iv — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) May 15, 2026

Chris Cenac Jr., PF/C, Houston

Freshman

Cenac appears to have stabilized himself in the 14-to-22 range, where he is under consideration for every team looking for at frontcourt help. Cenac is still developing his identity as a player and it will take time for him to become a contributor. But his physical stature and developing skill at 19 years old have helped to separate him in the predraft process. He is primed to benefit from other bigs like Johnson and Steinbach potentially rising into the lottery, as not every team in this range will want to select a guard.

The Raptors can go several directions here, with needs that include a long-term center, additional offensive creation and 3-point shooting. Depending on how the board falls ahead of them, this could be a landing spot for a guard. But Cenac could be a long-term fit.

Allen Graves, PF, Santa Clara

Freshman

Graves received strong enough interest to confidently stay in the draft, with his range viewed by teams as starting in the middle teens and running into the early 20s. Where he lands might depend on how things unfold with potential trades, but his excellent analytic profile and demonstrable feel and versatility make him an intriguing prospect. His average athleticism and limited body of work against top competition have made him divisive for some evaluators.

The playoffs have made it clear that San Antonio needs a bigger frontcourt player who can fit in lineups alongside Victor Wembanyama, whose versatility enables a wide range of looks. Graves would give the Spurs a true power forward who is also comfortable on the perimeter. Cenac and Jayden Quaintance are other players drawing consideration at this spot.

Bennett Stirtz, PG, Iowa

Senior

Stirtz has a number of top-20 teams interested in him, but it's unclear in which order this second wave of point guards will go and where it will start, creating scenarios in which one or two of them slip. His ability to organize in the half court and keep defenses honest with his shot helps his case to play immediately, but his age (22) and average athletic ability will make him a more specific fit for teams.

Rival teams expect the Pistons to target an offense-minded player here, with Detroit's glaring need for shooting coming to bear in the postseason. Adding a ball handler who can take pressure off of Cade Cunningham might also be prudent.

Dailyn Swain, SG/SF, Texas

Junior

Despite the combine not going all that well for him, Swain appears to be firmly in the first round, as the lack of wings with a variety of tools in the middle tier of the draft works in his favor. There are still questions around his shooting, but teams view his ability to get downhill and solid defensive upside as worth the long-term investment.

After bringing in the new president of basketball operations, Mike Gansey from Cleveland, to head the front office, the 76ers are still relatively early in their decision-making process and will begin bringing in players for workouts this week. Finding an immediate contributor at this spot would be a win, with much of Philadelphia's salary structure tied up in Joel Embiid and Paul George, and cultivating depth behind them is likely a priority.

Isaiah Evans, SG, Duke

Sophomore

Evans' long-range shotmaking has kept first-round interest high, and he appears likely to come off the board in the 20s. He has nice size for a wing shooter, measuring 6-5½ barefoot at the combine, and has a pathway to becoming a valuable role player if he can continue to flesh out his game, particularly on defense. Though he is more of a play-finisher and spacer than a creator, Evans' ability to hit shots off movement is rare and perpetually coveted by NBA teams.

The Hawks have some flexibility with this second selection and don't need to roster two rookies next season, making it potentially attainable for another team. If they hold it, the direction they go will be dictated by their selection at No. 8.

Henri Veesaar, C, North Carolina

Junior

Veesaar's perimeter shooting and sheer size should give him a path to rotation minutes relatively early and have put him in play for first-round teams that need depth at center. The Knicks are a team that probably will look at bigs, whether at this spot or later, with Mitchell Robinson a pending free agent.

The Knicks also have the No. 31 pick, giving them bookend picks on this next range of the draft and a pathway to adding two potential rotation players in a cost-effective way -- a highly important task as they work to sustain a contending roster.

Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

Sophomore

Quaintance's profile appears to be in limbo at the moment due largely to the health of his knee, with team sources consistently expressing concern around his medicals. He had knee surgery in March 2025 after tearing his ACL at Arizona State, and he was able to play in just four games at Kentucky last season due to precautions around that knee. He is unanimously viewed as a first-round talent and is drawing consideration as high as the teens, but where he ends up might be predicated on how team doctors individually view his case.

This pick should be best-available for the Lakers, who should be focused on the bigger picture of building around Luka Doncic but are also dealing with new contracts for LeBron James and Austin Reaves. L.A.'s need for a lob option up front would make Quaintance an intriguing addition here.

Koa Peat, PF/SF, Arizona

Freshman

After opting to stay in the draft rather than return to Arizona, Peat seems to be trending toward the 20s, with teams continuing to express concern about his jump shot. His physicality and defensive versatility might appeal to a team like Denver, which has been able to creatively fit different skill sets around Nikola Jokic and needs to get more athletic along the frontline.

The Nuggets should be taking a best-available approach as they work to improve their depth. They are working with cap constraints as Peyton Watson hits restricted free agency, a situation that could lead to Denver moving a veteran player to enable added flexibility.

Meleek Thomas, PG/SG, Arkansas

Freshman

Breaking News from Shams Charania Download the ESPN app and enable Shams Charania's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

After opting to stay in the draft rather than return to Arkansas, Thomas has had a positive predraft process and conducted a wide range of workouts, giving himself a variety of landing spots in the back half of the first round. His size, scoring ability and improving defense have stood out in workout settings and helped him solidify his status in the first.

Boston is a team that annually casts one of the widest nets in predraft workouts and has plenty of depth on the roster, making this pick more of a luxury for them, whether that's picking a more experienced college player or developing a younger talent like Thomas without the pressure of needing to play right away.

Ebuka Okorie, PG, Stanford

Freshman

Okorie chose to turn pro rather than return to Stanford and is expected to be called in the first round, but his range appears wide. Some teams love his elusiveness off the dribble and scoring ability, but there are also concerns about his size. The presence of the more established Christian Anderson, Labaron Philon Jr. and Bennett Stirtz creates some depth at point guard, with at least one of those players likely to fall toward the back of the first.

This pick is a potential landing spot for a point guard, with Minnesota needing another ball handler to help Anthony Edwards and create better long-term backcourt depth.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via San Antonio)

Tarris Reed Jr., C, UConn

Senior

After making a strong case for himself by putting up three 20-plus-point games in the NCAA tournament, Reed has built momentum on the workout circuit and is trending toward the late first round. His mix of length, physical heft, rebounding instincts and offensive skill make him an appealing plug-and-play role player, and he should appeal to contending teams.

Frontcourt depth is an obvious area of need for the Cavs as they try to maximize their current window, making this an intriguing fit.

30. Dallas Mavericks (via Oklahoma City)

Sergio de Larrea, PG/SG, Valencia, Spain

De Larrea opted to stay in the draft ahead of Saturday's deadline, an indication he has a landing spot most likely in the 25-to-35 range. Teams say de Larrea is open to remaining in Spain next season in the right situation, creating a stash option that could provide cap and roster relief for a first-round team.

He measured officially at 6-foot-6 barefoot with a 6-9 wingspan, giving him massive dimensions for a ball handler, and is coming off a solid season in Spain, where he played a major part on a strong Valencia team and shot just under 40% from 3. Although de Larrea isn't particularly quick, his playmaking feel and positional size give him clear potential to grow into a role.

Although the Mavericks appear ready to start next season with Kyrie Irving on board, addressing the point guard position in the long run could be an attractive option here.

Second round

31. New York Knicks (via Washington)

Alex Karaban, SF/PF, UConn, senior

32. Memphis Grizzlies (via Indiana)

Zuby Ejiofor, PF/C, St. John's, senior

33. Brooklyn Nets

Joshua Jefferson, SF/PF, Iowa State, senior

34. Sacramento Kings

Baba Miller, PF/C, Cincinnati, senior

35. San Antonio Spurs (via Utah)

Jack Kayil, PG/SG, Alba Berlin, Germany

36. LA Clippers (via Memphis)

Dillon Mitchell, PF, St. John's, senior

37. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Dallas)

Richie Saunders, SG/SF, BYU, senior

38. Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans)

Braden Smith, PG, Purdue, senior

39. Houston Rockets (via Chicago)

Ryan Conwell, SG, Louisville, senior

40. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee)

Emanuel Sharp, SG, Houston, senior

41. Miami Heat (via Golden State)

Ja'Kobi Gillespie, PG, Tennessee, senior

42. San Antonio Spurs (via Portland)

Felix Okpara, C, Tennessee, senior

43. Brooklyn Nets (via Clippers)

Izaiyah Nelson, PF/C, South Florida, senior

44. San Antonio Spurs (via Miami)

Bruce Thornton, PG/SG, Ohio State, senior

45. Sacramento Kings (via Charlotte)

Tobe Awaka, PF, Arizona, senior

46. Orlando Magic

Ugonna Onyenso, C, Virginia, senior

47. Phoenix Suns (via Philadelphia)

Jaden Bradley, PG/SG, Arizona, senior

48. Dallas Mavericks (via Phoenix)

Aaron Nkrumah, SG, Tennessee State, senior

49. Denver Nuggets (via Atlanta)

Tyler Nickel, SG, Vanderbilt, senior

50. Toronto Raptors

Tobi Lawal, PF, Virginia Tech, senior

51. Washington Wizards (via Minnesota)

Bryce Hopkins, SF/PF, St. John's, senior

52. LA Clippers (via Cleveland)

Tyler Bilodeau, PF, UCLA, senior

53. Houston Rockets

Maliq Brown, PF/C, Duke, senior

54. Golden State Warriors (via Los Angeles Lakers)

Rafael Castro, C, George Washington, senior

55. New York Knicks

Nick Martinelli, SF/PF, Northwestern, senior

56. Chicago Bulls (via Denver)

Kylan Boswell, PG/SG, Illinois, senior

57. Atlanta Hawks (via Boston)

Jaden Henley, SG, Grand Canyon, senior

58. New Orleans Pelicans (via Detroit)

Milos Uzan, PG, Houston, senior

59. Minnesota Timberwolves (via San Antonio)

Noam Yaacov, PG, Oostende, Denmark

60. Washington Wizards (via Oklahoma City)

Quadir Copeland, SG, NC State, senior