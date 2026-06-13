Cavaliers' Harden charged with unlawful carrying of weapon

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden was arrested early Saturday morning in Houston and has been charged with a misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon.

According to Harris County court records, Harden was taken into custody at 3:41 a.m. when a handgun was observed on the seat of a car Harden owns. The gun was not holstered and was in plain view, per the records.

Harden was booked at 4:57 a.m. and later released after paying a $100 bond.

Representatives for Harden did not immediately return messages. Cavaliers officials were gathering facts about the incident before making an official comment.

Harden is potentially going to be a free agent at the end of the month. He has $42 million player option decision he must make by June 29, but only $13.3 million is guaranteed. It has been expected Harden would opt out of the contract and sign a new multiyear deal to remain in Cleveland, where he was traded in February.

Harden, 36, averaged 19.2 points and 5.5 assists during the playoff run in helping the Cavaliers reached the Eastern Conference finals.