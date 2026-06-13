Ticketmaster says no valid Game 5 tickets will be revoked

Open Extended Reactions

SAN ANTONIO -- New York Knicks fans outside of the San Antonio region looking to witness the team potentially winning its first championship since 1973 faced steep obstacles obtaining a ticket, but not ones they haven't faced before.

A message posted on Ticketmaster this week informed customers that tickets to Game 5 of the NBA Finals are restricted to purchasers residing within a 150-mile radius of Frost Bank Center, and residency is based on credit card billing address. The message also stated that "orders by residents outside of a 150-mile radius of Frost Bank Center will be canceled without notice and refunds given."

Madison Square Sports Corp. appeared to counter the latter point in a statement Saturday.

"Contrary to prior reporting, we've confirmed with Spurs ownership that they will not be revoking any tickets that Knicks fans have to tonight's game in San Antonio, and all ticket holders will be allowed into Frost Bank [Center]. We look forward to tonight's game."

Ticketmaster then released a statement on social media, clarifying that "no tickets purchased on Ticketmaster for this game have or will be canceled." The restrictions were applied at the time of purchase, meaning anyone with a "valid, authenticated ticket" will be able to get into the arena.

Spurs officials said the policy is standard practice for the postseason all over the NBA.

"The 150-mile radius restriction introduced during the playoffs remains in place throughout the NBA Finals," a team spokesman said. "This allows us to continue prioritizing local fans across San Antonio, Austin and surrounding communities."

A source said that in addition to the 150-mile radius, the range includes the Corpus Christi, Texas area, down to the Rio Grande Valley, through Laredo, Del Rio, Eagle Pass and up to the El Passo, Lubbock, and Odessa regions throughout the state.

"The policy has been in place throughout the playoffs and finals and has been communicated throughout that time," the team spokesman said.

The restrictions do not extend to the secondary market, meaning Knicks fans still have a means to acquire tickets to Game 5. New York fans faced similar challenges in their second-round series vs. the 76ers but still managed to take over Xfinity Mobile Arena for Games 3 and 4.

Still, New York officials were not pleased after hearing about the situation. New York Attorney General Letitia James posted on social media, demanding Spurs officials remove the policy of restricting ticket sales to customers outside of Texas.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also chimed in.

"Knicks fans finally get within one game of a championship, and their reward is having their tickets canceled?," she posted on X. "Thousands of New Yorkers bought tickets, booked flights, and made plans in good faith. Ticketmaster and the Spurs should reverse this decision and let the fans who bought those seats keep them. Until then, on behalf of Knicks fans everywhere, I'm calling foul."