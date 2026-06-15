Sources: Darryn Peterson visits Wizards, won't meet other teams

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Top NBA draft prospect Darryn Peterson has visited the Washington Wizards, who own the No. 1 pick in next week's draft, but does not plan to grant another team a meeting, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania and Jeremy Woo.

Teams in the lottery have taken note of Peterson's decision to give access to only Washington.

BYU's AJ Dybantsa has visited both the Wizards and the Utah Jazz, who own the No. 2 pick. Both Peterson and Dybantsa have belief that they are going to be the top pick, according to sources. Round 1 of the draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on June 23.

Although Peterson does not plan to visit Utah before the draft, that is not considered by rival teams to be a major factor in whether the Jazz will select him. There is precedent for that thinking, as general manager Austin Ainge selected Ace Bailey fifth overall last year despite Bailey's camp electing not to work out there.

For months, Dybantsa has been the presumed favorite to be the No. 1 pick. He is a 6-foot-9 forward who averaged 25.5 points per game as a freshman at BYU. He led the country in scoring, making him the first freshman to do so since Trae Young did it at Oklahoma in 2018 and only the third freshman ever, according to ESPN Research.

Peterson, a 6-5 guard, averaged 20.2 points per game, the most ever by a Kansas freshman, but missed 11 games because of injuries. Those were the most missed games for a potential No. 1 pick coming out of college since Kyrie Irving was taken after playing just 11 games for Duke back in 2011.

Peterson told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne in May that he had debilitating cramping and that tests after the college basketball season led his doctors to conclude that his use of high doses of creatine created the condition.

The Wizards, who went 17-65 last season, won the lottery in May after tying for the best odds to get the No. 1 pick. Washington hasn't won a playoff series since the 2017-18 season.

"It's our fans that have endured the most," Wizards top basketball executive Michael Winger said. "And to me, this No. 1 pick is for them. It's a reward for hanging in there with us. It's a reward to continue to support us despite sometimes really bad basketball. They knew and they supported a multiyear teardown, a multiyear reinvention of the franchise."

Dybantsa has well-documented ties to Utah after playing his senior year of high school at Utah Prep and last season at BYU. The Jazz, who went 22-60 last season, traded for big man Jaren Jackson Jr. in February. Jackson played just three games for the Jazz before he was shut down to have surgery to remove a growth in his left knee.