Sources: Wizards' Alex Sarr has surgery after fracturing foot

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Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr underwent surgery Monday to repair a fractured right foot, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Sarr sustained the injury on a contact play during an offseason workout late last week. The Wizards' 7-foot big man is expected to be healthy for the start of the season.

Sarr, drafted second overall in the 2024 draft, is entering his third season. After an arduous rebuild that has seen Washington lose 64 or more games in each of the past three seasons, the Wizards are looking to take a leap forward and be a playoff contender this season with Sarr as a big piece of their plan.

Sarr, 21, showed promise last season when healthy, averaging 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. He was limited to 48 games due to injuries.

The Wizards traded for Trae Young and Anthony Davis last season to accelerate the development of their young core of Sarr, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, Bub Carrington, Will Riley and whomever the franchise chooses as the No. 1 overall pick in this month's draft.

Washington hopes Young's passing and playmaking and Davis' presence on both ends will help Sarr thrive in his pivotal third season.