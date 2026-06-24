Round 2 NBA mock draft: Best available players, predictions

Windy: Nets taking Brown over Acuff will be the legacy of this draft (1:43)

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The second round of the 2026 NBA draft begins Wednesday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC) with the champion New York Knicks selecting first with the No. 31 pick.

Day 1 featured BYU's AJ Dybantsa going No. 1 to the Washington Wizards and Darryn Peterson (Kansas) being selected by the Utah Jazz at No. 2. Morez Johnson Jr. was selected by Dallas at No. 9, reuniting him with former Michigan coach Dusty May, who was named the Mavericks head coach on Monday.

What's in store for Round 2? Jeremy Woo and Ben Golliver answer some of the biggest questions still floating around the 2026 NBA draft and lays out their mock draft for Day 2. Which team is set up to have an intriguing Round 2, and which under-the-radar prospects could turn into steals?

The mock draft writeups below are from prospects' scouting reports, found in Jeremy Woo's top 100 rankings.

More NBA draft coverage:

Full Round 1 breakdown | Trade tracker

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Which is the most interesting team drafting on Wednesday?

Golliver: The Brooklyn Nets are always fascinating and unpredictable. They selected four guards in Round 1 of last year's draft, then turned around and picked Mikel Brown Jr., another guard, with the No. 6 pick on Tuesday.

The Nets sent one of their second-round picks to the Timberwolves in the Julius Randle trade earlier this week, but they still hold the No. 43 pick and have pressing needs up and down their roster.

Who's an under-the-radar prospect you really like who's likely to be picked on Wednesday?

Woo: Ryan Conwell (Louisville). Although he's effectively a small two-guard, I liked his physicality, shooting and toughness and think he'll defend enough to find an NBA home long-term. He should come off the board in the 30s.

What's your favorite team-player fit you've projected in your Round 2 mock?

Woo: Veesaar to the Knicks at No. 31. He's a player New York likely considered at No. 24 before conducting its series of trades down the board. The team ended up adding five second-round picks after making three trades on Tuesday.

If the Knicks trade this pick -- which is entirely possible -- he'd be a strong option, with New York potentially in need of depth up front.

Woo: Round 2 mock draft

Henri Veesaar, North Carolina, Junior

Strengths: Veesaar is offensively gifted for his size, with good touch around the basket and consistent enough 3-point range to keep defenses honest. He has the size to take up space in the paint defensively, as well.

Weaknesses: He's somewhat stiff-hipped and isn't the most mobile defender or quick off the floor, which will limit him to drop coverage defensively. He's on the lighter side for a player his size, and sometimes struggles with physicality and rebounding.

The verdict: Veesaar's offensive game took off after transferring to North Carolina, where he partnered well with Caleb Wilson on an NBA-quality front line. The success of stretch 5s like Luke Kornet and Quinten Post lays out a feasible blueprint for him to stick long term in a role.

Baba Miller, Cincinnati, Senior

Strengths: Known for his relentlessness as a rebounder and defender, Ejiofor plays as hard as anyone in the draft. He's a good mover for his size with above-average passing vision, which gives him role utility on both ends.

Weaknesses: Although Ejiofor has excellent length, he's undersized to play center. He's still developing an outside shot, a skill that would make him more functional on the perimeter.

The verdict: Ejiofor was one of the best bigs in college basketball and became a favorite of Rick Pitino while spurring St. John's resurgence. His winning style of play -- characterized by all-out effort -- makes him a good bet to find his way into a rotation role on a playoff team early in his career.

33. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn)

Isaiah Evans, Duke, Sophomore

Strengths: Evans hangs his hat on his long-range shooting -- he averaged seven 3s per game at Duke this season -- and is capable of hitting tough looks off balance from deep. He has good size and length for a wing shooter, and room to grow defensively.

Weaknesses: Consistency has been a challenge for Evans at times, though he took a step in the right direction this season. He's not explosive or quick and doesn't create much off the bounce, which could put him in a box offensively as more of a perimeter specialist.

The verdict: Evans took an all-around step forward this season at Duke, and can hang his hat on his shotmaking as he continues to develop. It may take a little more time for him to become a winning contributor in the NBA, but shooters of his caliber and size are often in demand.

34. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Sacramento)

Meleek Thomas, Arkansas, Freshman

Strengths: Thomas has good size for a combo guard, shot 41.6% from 3 this season and was better defensively than expected. He's a tough competitor and has room to grow as a shot creator.

Weaknesses: Improving his shot selection and rim finishing is critical for him to play his preferred style at the next level. While he can play on the ball, he's not a natural point guard -- an area of his game that's still developing.

The verdict: Thomas had a solid freshman season at Arkansas, playing alongside Darius Acuff Jr. His NBA success will likely depend on whether or not he can become an efficient scorer. His mix of positional size, shooting and competitiveness gives him a pathway to earning minutes as he matures.

35. Denver Nuggets (via San Antonio)

Dillon Mitchell, St. John's, Senior

Strengths: Mitchell has a strong frame and great defensive versatility, which allows him to guard multiple positions at 6-8. He creates extra possessions defensively and on the glass.

Weaknesses: He offers very little offensively -- with nearly everything coming at the rim -- and lacks a reliable jump shot after four years of college.

The verdict: While the value of the specific high-energy role Mitchell fills will be unorthodox and team-specific, he's an NBA talent who can hold his own physically in the league. What happens next will largely depend on a team's vision for maximizing his strengths.

Jack Kayil, Alba Berlin, Germany

Strengths: Kayil is a combo guard with a strong frame who has flashed potential to create offense -- he's capable of playing pick-and-roll and knocking down shots off the bounce from range.

Weaknesses: He's not a very efficient scorer at this stage of his career and can be somewhat reliant on tough looks. He's still developing as a playmaker and will need some time before being ready for NBA minutes.

The verdict: Kayil was committed to Gonzaga, but ultimately tested and opted to stay in the draft. He had a strong season for his age playing pro in Germany for Alba Berlin, helping the team to a second-place regular-season finish while playing as an offensive focal point. There's some interesting developmental upside as he matures.

Richie Saunders, BYU, Senior

Strengths: As a quality long-distance marksman, Saunders has a solid profile for a role-playing wing shooter who employs good shot selection and battles defensively.

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Weaknesses: Saunders turns 25 later this year, making him one of the oldest players in the draft. He tore his ACL in February and is expected to fully recover, but faces that health obstacle as he begins his pro career. He wasn't supremely quick or explosive before the injury.

The verdict: Although his age limits his upside, Saunders has an NBA-ready game if he can work back to full strength. He's a sharpshooter with enough secondary skills and feel to get in the door and stick, most likely as a depth option.

38. Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans)

Emanuel Sharp, Houston, Senior

Strengths: Sharp shot 37% from 3 over four years at Houston and fashioned himself into a quality defender who's willing to battle at the point of attack.

Weaknesses: He's undersized for a 2-guard and needs clean looks created for him, which will likely limit him to a smaller 3-and-D type of role.

The verdict: Sharp is another tough-minded Houston role player who should have immediate value, providing depth on an NBA bench. His reliable floor spacing and gritty defense make him the type of player who can help a team with regular-season minutes right away.

Ryan Conwell, Louisville, Senior

Strengths: Conwell is a capable long-range shooter who works off the threat of his shot. He's strong, quick and plays with good force for his size. He's a willing defender with length and is a plus rebounder.

Weaknesses: Undersized for a shooting guard and not the most natural playmaker for others, Conwell has a somewhat narrow role pathway, likely as a bench scorer at best.

The verdict: After playing for four colleges in four years, Conwell has gradually positioned himself as a second-round selection. A career 37% from 3-point range, he's a good enough shooter and plays hard enough to find his way into a role early in his career. If he doesn't turn into an elite shotmaker, his size and lack of playmaking could ultimately work against him.

Braden Smith, Purdue, Senior

Strengths: Checking in as the NCAA's all-time assists leader (1,103), Smith is a tough game manager and distributor who can create his own shot in a pinch and shoot from range. He excels at being disruptive defensively for his size.

Weaknesses: Smith was the smallest player at the combine, standing 5-foot-10 and 166 pounds. He will have to continue punching above his weight, particularly on the defensive end, where players his size are targeted in the NBA.

The verdict: Smith had a decorated career at Purdue and enters the NBA with a strong winning track record. There's plenty to like from an intangibles standpoint, and he has a well-rounded offensive profile. He will have to continue overcoming size-related obstacles to stick as a backup in the pros, however.

41. Miami Heat (via Golden State)

Felix Okpara, Tennessee , Senior

Strengths: Okpara is a coordinated big man with NBA dimensions who can run the floor, finish plays and block shots. The combo of skills gives him some appeal in a deep bench role.

Weaknesses: Beyond the outside chance he develops a spot-up 3-point shot, he doesn't offer upside offensively.

The verdict: Okpara had a good predraft process and played his way into the two-way contract mix as a dependable big man who chips in a little bit of value on both ends.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee, Senior

Strengths: Gillespie offers some microwave scoring ability from deep and is a pest defensively for his size.

Weaknesses: He's more of a scorer than a distributor, and lacks ideal size for his position. He can frequently be streaky and reliant on tough shots to make his presence felt.

The verdict: After starting his college career at Belmont, Gillespie had good years at Maryland and Tennessee while playing his way into the NBA picture. He profiles as a potential bench option if his scoring ability can outweigh his size concerns.

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State, Senior

Strengths: Thornton is an efficient, low-turnover scorer with a solid offensive profile for a backup guard. He knows how to get to his spots and makes good decisions, and he had a strong career at Ohio State and fashioned himself into a stellar offensive player. He might have to maintain his excellent efficiency marks to stick in the NBA, with his upside likely limited to a bench role if things click.

Weaknesses: He is undersized and on the heavier side, relying largely on his strength to create for himself. He also isn't much of a playmaker defensively.

The verdict: Thornton had a strong career at Ohio State and fashioned himself into a very good offensive player. He may have to maintain his excellent efficiency marks to stick in the NBA, with his upside likely limited to a bench role if things click.

Trevon Brazile, Arkansas, Senior

Strengths: At 6-foot-10, Brazile can shoot from long range, catch lobs and block shots. He has a mix of skills that tend to be highly coveted in the NBA and is pretty agile for his size.

Weaknesses: Brazile is 23 and weighed 225 pounds at the combine. He's slight for a power forward and struggles with physicality and consistency at times.

The verdict: He put together his most complete college season and benefited from playing alongside Darius Acuff Jr., showing he can space the floor and convert easy baskets. The things he does are highly valued by NBA teams -- it's simply a question of whether he'll be good enough at them to stick in the long run.

Izaiyah Nelson, South Florida, Senior

Strengths: Nelson is a defensive playmaker and rebounder who can also run the floor and finish plays with his speed.

Weaknesses: He doesn't space the floor well, isn't skilled with the ball and is undersized for an NBA center.

The verdict: Nelson's production neatly translated from his time at Arkansas State, as he came into his own this season at South Florida while helping lead the team to the NCAA tournament. His ability to do the dirty work in the paint and protect the basket makes him an intriguing developmental pick in the second round.

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Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia, Senior

Strengths: As a rim protector with NBA length, Onyenso was the country's second-leading shot blocker with 2.9 per game.

Weaknesses: Outside of defense, Onyenso's game is limited. He often struggles to score and doesn't have much of a secondary skill set.

The verdict: Coming from NBA Academy Africa, Onyenso blossomed at Virginia, his third school, as the defensive backbone of a 30-6 team. Those defensive skills will need to be elite enough to stick in the NBA, but he's a valid developmental depth option in the second round.

47. New York Knicks (via Phoenix)

Aaron Nkrumah, Tennessee State, Senior

Strengths: Nkrumah averaged 2.8 steals last season and is a solid defensive playmaker with decent size for a 2-guard.

Weaknesses: He's an older prospect whose offensive efficiency leaves something to be desired, both around the rim and from long range.

The verdict: Nkrumah began his career playing Division III and has worked his way up the ladder, earning a late invite to the G League Elite Camp and playing his way into the combine. His defensive play gives him a chance to stick, provided he can make enough shots and fit in on the other end.

Vsevolod Ishchenko, Lokomotiv Kuban, Russia

Strengths: Ishchenko shot 50% from the field and 45% from 3 this past season with VTB United, showing promise as a shooter and also adding value as a defensive playmaker. He has plus positional size and has flashed intriguing passing instincts.

Weaknesses: He's still developing with the ball in his hands and needs to gain strength and higher-level experience.

The verdict: Ishchenko won the VTB United League's Young Player of the Year award, making an all-around jump this season and showcasing intriguing two-way potential. He offers legitimate second-round intrigue as a developmental addition and potential stash player.

Jaden Bradley, Arizona, Senior

Strengths: Bradley is a capable game manager and solid point-of-attack defender. His decision-making continued to improve over four years of college.

Weaknesses: He's not a high-volume 3-point shooter and doesn't finish consistently around the rim at his size. He can make simple reads, but isn't a truly high-end playmaker.

The verdict: As the Big 12 Player of the Year, Bradley was a key part of the 36-3 Arizona team that made the Final Four. He has an opportunity to find a niche as an NBA backup, but will need to keep improving as a shooter, in particular, to realize that.

Tobe Awaka, Arizona, Senior

Strengths: Awaka is an outstanding rebounder with plus length who played an important supporting role for Arizona. He's strong, plays hard and is known for his leadership and intangibles.

Weaknesses: He stands 6-8 barefoot, which is undersized for an NBA big man. His offensive game is also limited to finishing around the rim.

Milos Uzan, Houston, Senior

Strengths: Uzan has nice size for a combo guard and good playmaking instincts, allowing him to fit into different lineups as an additional ball-mover and shooter.

Weaknesses: He's not especially strong or quick with the ball and struggles to score efficiently, raising questions about whether he can create good looks consistently.

The verdict: Uzan took a back seat to Kingston Flemings this season at Houston, but still played a major role in the Cougars' success the past two years as a guard with enough variety of skills to help fill in the blanks. He may need to take a step forward as a scorer, but his experience and positional size give him depth appeal.

Tre Donaldson, Miami, Senior

Strengths: Donaldson has good strength and explosiveness for a smaller guard, helping him get into the teeth of defenses and make plays. He's a physical defender at the point of attack.

Weaknesses: His decision-making and shot selection can be wild at times. He has an average shooting profile for a higher-volume guard.

The verdict: Donaldson is a plus athlete with a football background who showed all-around improvement after transferring to Miami. He's a solid two-way contract candidate, particularly if he can keep making strides with his ball control and playmaking.

Quadir Copeland, NC State, Senior

Strengths: Copeland has excellent size for a point guard and creative passing vision, as he's able to see over the defense and make plays for teammates. He rebounds well for a guard and has some defensive versatility.

Weaknesses: He takes a lot of risks and can be mistake-prone. He's also a low-volume 3-point shooter who can be a non-factor as a spacer.

The verdict: Copeland is an entertaining player, but he's not always highly effective. However, 6-foot-6 point guards don't grow on trees, giving him some developmental appeal in the G-League if he can rein in his decision-making.

54. Golden State Warriors (via Los Angeles Lakers)

Tobi Lawal, Virginia Tech, Senior

Strengths: Lawal is one of the best all-around athletes in the draft, with a 45-inch max vertical. He's a good rebounder who can block shots and play above the rim.

Weaknesses: His offensive skill is rudimentary and limits his ability to impact the game, and he is largely restricted to dunks and finishing plays around the basket. He's more of a project than your typical 23-year-old prospect.

The verdict: Lawal is a late-blooming player who grew up in London and has made some strides with his all-around game over the past couple of years. His elite physical gifts make him an intriguing developmental pick, but he's raw offensively and projects as a high-energy depth player at best.

Tyler Nickel, Vanderbilt, Senior

Strengths: Nickel is a gifted shooter who made 40% of his 3s the past two seasons at Vanderbilt. He has excellent size for a wing, helping him get his shot off cleanly, and can make shots off movement.

Weaknesses: He doesn't have much of a secondary skill set, with his offensive role limited to catching and shooting, and he has average defensive chops at best.

The verdict: Nickel is a specialist with a good sense of his own role and enough toughness and size to have a chance to hold his own on defense. The NBA's constant need for shooters with size will be enough to get him in the door.

Bryce Hopkins, St. John's, Senior

Strengths: Hopkins is a multifaceted perimeter forward, with touch out to the 3-point line, decent ball-moving instincts and good strength and rebounding ability for his size.

Weaknesses: His college career was derailed by a torn ACL that limited him for two seasons and sapped his athleticism. He lacks elite tools or a calling-card skill and turns 24 later this year.

The verdict: Hopkins appears to have regained some of his old athleticism entering the predraft process. He profiles as a good two-way contract candidate, with a well-rounded enough game for some NBA bench upside if he can maintain his conditioning and knock down shots at a high enough percentage.

Nick Martinelli, Northwestern, Senior

Strengths: Martinelli is a tough, hard-nosed scorer with a clever midrange game. His competitiveness and consistency allowed him to carry a huge offensive load for Northwestern.

Weaknesses: While Martinelli shot a career-best 41% from 3 this year, it's not viewed as an area of strength. He's physical, but lacks ideal quickness defensively and is a bit undersized for a 4.

The verdict: It's easy to like Martinelli's intangibles and history of improvement in college. He will need to continue improving as a 3-point shooter to maximize his chances of carving out a depth role.

Maliq Brown, Duke, Senior

Strengths: Brown is an agile and versatile defensive big who can switch onto the perimeter and has good instincts around the ball. He's efficient in finishing the opportunities he gets in the paint.

Weaknesses: He is often a nonfactor as a scorer, lacking a reliable jumper or the ability to create for himself. What you see on that end is what you get.

The verdict: Brown's defense made him quite valuable at Duke, but he will need to expand his offensive game in some fashion to have a chance of sticking long term in the NBA.

59. Minnesota Timberwolves (via San Antonio)

Noam Yaacov, Oostende, Denmark/Israel

Strengths: Yaacov is a crafty pick-and-roll player who comes off a very good year in Belgium. He is savvy enough to help run a second unit, with good vision and instincts.

Weaknesses: He has suboptimal size and length, and isn't a consistent shotmaker from long range, particularly off the bounce. His size will create defensive limitations on an NBA floor.

The verdict: Yaacov is an auto-eligible international prospect who is committed to Utah next season. He is expected to play in college next season, barring any surprises, making him effectively a second-round stash pick, allowing a team to control his NBA rights. With continued development, he could be a viable depth point guard.

60. Washington Wizards (via Oklahoma City)

Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA, Senior

Strengths: Bilodeau is a top shooter in the class, and he made 46% of his 3s last season, giving him potential offensive utility as a floor spacer in the NBA. Bigs who can shoot it at that clip aren't easy to find.

Weaknesses: He doesn't impact the game much defensively and will need offensive looks created for him. He's not a shot blocker and may struggle to guard the perimeter.

The verdict: Bilodeau's excellent shooting for a frontcourt player lays out a pathway for him to make it in the NBA. The things he does well are noteworthy; the question is, what else can he add to his game?