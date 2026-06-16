Knicks-Spurs most-watched NBA Finals since 1998; averaged 20.6M

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- The New York Knicks' 94-90 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night to capture their first NBA title in 53 years averaged 24.5 million viewers on ABC and ESPN, making it the most-watched Game 5 since 1998.

The audience peaked at 33 million, as Finals MVP Jalen Brunson was putting the wraps on a 45-point performance as the Knicks rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Overall, the Finals averaged 20.6 million, according to Nielsen, the highest since the 1998 series between Chicago and Utah when Michael Jordan won his sixth and final NBA title (averaged 29.04 million in six games).

This year's ratings were also the highest since ABC and ESPN started carrying the NBA Finals in 2003.

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks' title-clinching win over the Spurs on Saturday night averaged 24.5 million viewers on ABC and ESPN, making it the most-watched Game 5 since Michael Jordan and the Bulls’ "Last Dance" season in 1998. Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

It is only the third time since 1999 that the Finals have averaged at least 20 million.

Golden State's victory over Cleveland in five games in 2017 averaged 20.47 million, while the 2016 Finals, where the Cavaliers defeated the Warriors in seven games, averaged 20.2 million.

Last year's Finals between Oklahoma City and Indiana averaged 10.31 million across seven games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.