Sources: Jazz, Walker Kessler not close to deal despite $140M offer

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A gulf remains between restricted free agent center Walker Kessler and the Jazz after Utah put an offer worth roughly $140 million over five years on the table, sources told ESPN.

It would be the largest contact ever given to a center who had yet to be an All-Star. The Jazz have the right to match any offer sheet that Kessler signs as a restricted free agent.

The 7-foot-2 Kessler has proved to be one of the NBA's premier shot blockers and rebounders. He played in only five games last season before having season-ending shoulder surgery, but he ranked second in the league in blocks (2.4) and fifth in rebounds (12.2) in 2024-25, when he averaged 11.1 points while shooting 66.3% from the floor.

Sources also expressed doubt that the Jazz would reach an agreement on a rookie contract extension with guard Keyonte George despite the franchise's optimism that he will play a key role in Utah's future after his breakout third season.

After struggling his first two seasons in the league, George averaged 23.6 points and 6.1 assists per game while drastically improving his efficiency (.609 true shooting percentage) in 2025-26.

While the Jazz are open to extension discussions, in order to be comfortable paying George at a number approaching the rookie extension maximum, Utah's front office needs to see him build on his breakout campaign next season.

As is the case with Kessler, the Jazz don't mind allowing a foundation player to enter restricted free agency if an extension isn't reached.

The Jazz own the No. 2 overall pick in next week's NBA draft. ESPN's Shams Charania and Jeremy Woo reported Monday that top prospect Darryn Peterson (Kansas) is not planning to visit the Jazz, instead opting to visit only the Washington Wizards, who own the No. 1 pick.

AJ Dybantsa (BYU), another top prospect in contention to be selected by the Jazz, has visited both teams.