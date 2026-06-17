Alicia Keys to perform at New York Knicks victory parade

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Alicia Keys will make sure New York City is rocking on Thursday.

New York Knicks owner James Dolan said the multiple Grammy Award-winning singer and pianist will be performing during the team's victory parade, according to ABC7 in New York City. Dolan also added that Keys will be performing her hit song "Empire State of Mind," which she recorded in 2009 with Jay-Z.

Knicks fans celebrating the team's NBA Finals triumph over the San Antonio Spurs in five games were seen jubilantly singing the song after their clinching victory. The lyrics reference both the Knicks and Brooklyn Nets, with Jay-Z rapping "Sittin' courtside, Knicks and Nets give me high fives."

The Knicks' parade will start at 10 a.m. ET near Bowling Green and travel along Broadway to City Hall. A ceremony will begin there at noon. There has been no indication as to whether Jay-Z will join Keys for the performance.