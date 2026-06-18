Best moments from New York Knicks 2026 NBA championship parade

It's time for a trip through the Canyon of Heroes.
Thursday's New York Knicks championship parade will celebrate New York's first NBA title since 1973. Jalen Brunson & Co. - who defeated the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 - ended one of the longest droughts in the league, and fans are on hand to celebrate accordingly.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. ET with the route starting near Bowling Green in lower Manhattan before going north along Broadway and ending at City Hall. A ceremony will take place at City Hall, and singer Alicia Keys will perform her hit "Empire State of Mind" following the parade.
Here are all the top sights and sounds from the Knicks' championship parade.
Full house
KNICKS PARADE UPDATE:— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 18, 2026
All viewing pens are full. No one else will be allowed in the viewing area.
As a reminder, if you leave the viewing pens, you will not be allowed reentry.
There are no trains stopping south of Canal St in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/HDzR8l4Azb
Crowd's getting pumped
One hour before official start time, the crowd is starting to fully rev up pic.twitter.com/PCMNvTaeq8— J.J. Post (@JayJayPost) June 18, 2026
Ben Stiller's in the house
A bus drove by the first crowd of fans on Battery Place -- with Ben Stiller visible in the front row, drawing huge cheers. -- J.J. Post
BING BONG meets DOINK DOINK
Jalen Brunson's SVU love, memorialized in shirt form pic.twitter.com/zndHRSVNkP— J.J. Post (@JayJayPost) June 18, 2026
Jersey love
We've got a Karl-Anthony Towns jersey on a goat onesie, Dominican Republic flag in tow pic.twitter.com/ug6ivOkIZp— J.J. Post (@JayJayPost) June 18, 2026
A quick poll of jerseys based on my immediate frame of reference: Towns, Anunoby, Bridges, Hart, Ewing, Anthony, Stoudemire and Quickley all represented with one apiece.— J.J. Post (@JayJayPost) June 18, 2026
Two names are represented twice in that small sample size: Jalen Brunson ... and Jamal Crawford.
Early start
It is 5:30 AM. The parade entrance line at Battery Park is well-populated. pic.twitter.com/5nlYYJ4GnB— J.J. Post (@JayJayPost) June 18, 2026
Jalen Brunson's SVU love, memorialized in shirt form pic.twitter.com/zndHRSVNkP— J.J. Post (@JayJayPost) June 18, 2026
We've got a Karl-Anthony Towns jersey on a goat onesie, Dominican Republic flag in tow pic.twitter.com/ug6ivOkIZp— J.J. Post (@JayJayPost) June 18, 2026
A quick poll of jerseys based on my immediate frame of reference: Towns, Anunoby, Bridges, Hart, Ewing, Anthony, Stoudemire and Quickley all represented with one apiece.
Two names are represented twice in that small sample size: Jalen Brunson ... and Jamal Crawford.
It is 5:30 AM. The parade entrance line at Battery Park is well-populated. pic.twitter.com/5nlYYJ4GnB— J.J. Post (@JayJayPost) June 18, 2026