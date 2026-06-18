          Best moments from New York Knicks 2026 NBA championship parade

          • ESPN staffJun 18, 2026, 01:24 PM

          It's time for a trip through the Canyon of Heroes.

          Thursday's New York Knicks championship parade will celebrate New York's first NBA title since 1973. Jalen Brunson & Co. - who defeated the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 - ended one of the longest droughts in the league, and fans are on hand to celebrate accordingly.

          The parade begins at 10 a.m. ET with the route starting near Bowling Green in lower Manhattan before going north along Broadway and ending at City Hall. A ceremony will take place at City Hall, and singer Alicia Keys will perform her hit "Empire State of Mind" following the parade.

          Here are all the top sights and sounds from the Knicks' championship parade.

          Full house

          Crowd's getting pumped

          Ben Stiller's in the house

          A bus drove by the first crowd of fans on Battery Place -- with Ben Stiller visible in the front row, drawing huge cheers. -- J.J. Post

          BING BONG meets DOINK DOINK

          Jersey love

          Early start