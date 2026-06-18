LeBron, Kevin Love and more reunite for Cavs' 2016 title anniversary

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Ten years after their championship run, members of the 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers reunited in the United Kingdom.

LeBron James, Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, Richard Jefferson, Tristan Thompson and Channing Frye shared photos of themselves together Tuesday and Wednesday as they hit the golf links and sipped wine.

The group posed near Tower Bridge in London and played golf at Loch Lomond Golf Club in Scotland, one of the world's "finest private members clubs." They also bought watches and ate dinner as part of an itinerary that seemingly included five days of golf.

In a joint Instagram post Wednesday between James, Smith, Thompson and Frye, the caption read: "The group chat finally linked up." Another joint post between Jefferson, Love, Thompson and Frye included a video of Thompson delivering drinks to the group on the course, captioned: "We all have roles."

Notably absent was Kyrie Irving, who hit the go-ahead 3-pointer for Cleveland in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Smith seemingly addressed Irving's absence, commenting on a post about the reunion: "Missing none. He was invited and ghosted us all. So stop with that bs."

Irving was dealt to the Boston Celtics following the 2016-2017 season after he requested a trade.

Cleveland memorably came back from a 3-1 deficit against the 73-win Warriors. The 10-year anniversary of the Cavaliers' Game 7 victory is Friday. It marked the first 3-1 comeback in the NBA Finals and the first championship in Cavaliers history. Cleveland returned to the Finals the following two seasons, losing both to Golden State.

Jefferson began a 10-year anniversary series on his podcast, "The Richard Show," with Love, Thompson and Iman Shumpert each joining to reminisce. Smith -- whose episode on the show is set to release Thursday -- hinted at the group traveling in May, pinpointing Scotland and Northern Ireland for a golf trip.

"These boys want to play 36 [holes] a day. They locked in. I'm like OK, now we talking, now we talking," Smith, who played golf at North Carolina A&T, said. "I don't know how many holes they gone finish but we gone see."

Plans successfully made it out of the group chat, and the champions have been posting each stop on the itinerary.