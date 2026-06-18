Ben Stiller announces Knicks documentary with A24, HBO

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A documentary about the New York Knicks is in the works, with the project being led by none other than team superfan Ben Stiller.

Well-known on X for obsessively posting throughout Knicks games, Stiller also took up a new habit during his time watching New York's postseason run courtside this spring: recording games via his iPhone.

The reason for this? The content shot will be part of a documentary made in partnership with HBO and A24, Stiller confirmed on Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart's "Roommates Show" podcast, which broke the news on social media Wednesday night.

Per Stiller, the documentary will not exclusively focus on the Knicks' recent championship, and it will take up a broader perspective of the organization.

Couldn't be more excited to make this doc with @a24 and @hbo about the NY KNICKS!!!!!!#LETSGOKNICKS pic.twitter.com/1hMzcShybU — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) June 17, 2026

"Obviously, I've been shooting some stuff on my phone, but it's kind of going to be about all eras of the Knicks," Stiller said. "And this team, obviously, there's a culmination here of something that's been going on for a long time.

"You know, there's so many great eras. And this team, I think, you know, when you look at the '70s championships, the '90s runs and then this team doing it again, I think there's just so much within that."

ANOTHER ROOMMATES EXCLUSIVE 👀‼️@BenStiller reveals his upcoming Knicks NBA Championship documentary! pic.twitter.com/nJ8QJBGCna — Roommates Show (@Roommates__Show) June 17, 2026

The documentary's release won't come any time soon, however. Stiller said there's still work to be done over the next year, with it having only been started "a little bit before the playoff run."

It will be a multipart documentary, though the exact number of episodes is yet to be determined. But one thing is certain: A man with a lot of passion for the subject matter will be leading the charge.

"I could not be more excited," Stiller said. "This is a dream project. So, cannot wait."