Jalen Brunson slams skeptics as Knicks revel in NBA championship parade

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Jalen Brunson publicly ignored his critics throughout the Knicks' historic championship run, focusing instead on achieving his goal of delivering an elusive title to New York.

But Thursday, surrounded by more than a million fans celebrating the Knicks' first championship in 53 years, Brunson finally hit back at those who doubted him.

"There's a lot of people that have a lot of negative stuff to say," Brunson said during a celebration at New York's City Hall. "There's a lot of people who have a lot of opinions. But when you prove them wrong, you really don't have to say s--- to them. They don't deserve it."

Brunson, the reigning NBA Finals MVP, has taken an unconventional path to stardom, leading many to question his standing among the league's best players.

Jalen Brunson carried the Larry O'Brien Trophy into a crowd of Knicks fans as he walked along Broadway during the team's ticker-tape victory parade Thursday in the Canyon of Heroes. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

One outspoken skeptic was former WNBA star and Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon, who famously said in December 2023 that Brunson was not a "1A" player and added that the Knicks couldn't win a championship with the 6-foot-2 guard as their best player.

"If your best player is small, you're not winning," Hammon said at the time.

Teammate Mikal Bridges acknowledged earlier this week on his Instagram livestream that Hammon's comments helped motivate Brunson, who was all smiles Thursday during the Knicks' victory parade through lower Manhattan's skyscraper-flanked "Canyon of Heroes."

"Damn, New York, we really did it," Brunson said. "Somehow, someway I knew we were going to find a way to get this done."

Moments later, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani presented keys to the city to the Knicks' players, coaches, owners and staff. Wearing a team jersey under his suit jacket, Mamdani said he and other fans "waited because we knew deep down in our sick, suffering hearts" that the Knicks would someday win.

Confetti in Knicks blue and orange swirled through the air during the parade. Massive cheers of "Let's go, Knicks!" and "Knicks in five!" kept erupting.

And OG Anunoby, who scored the go-ahead basket in Game 4 of the finals on a tip-in with 1.2 seconds left, left his parade float to interact with fans, holding the NBA Cup in-season championship trophy in one hand and a bottle of Patron tequila in the other.

The Knicks' championship ticker-tape parade Thursday ended at City Hall, where players and coaches celebrated with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Angelina Katsanis/Getty Images

Director Spike Lee, perhaps the team's most iconic fan, was on a float with Brunson, savoring the moment.

"I've never been to a parade -- ever -- and I'm glad it's this one," Lee said.

The MVP's mom, Sandra Brunson, wore a shirt with photos of Jalen and husband Rick, who played for the Knicks. She echoed her son's words, saying: "It was all worth it."

Karl-Anthony Towns hoisted the Eastern Conference championship trophy and a cigar on top of a parade bus while Mamdani danced. On a nearby float with other alumni, Carmelo Anthony had a victory cigar of his own.

"The whole city won," Anthony said. "New Yorkers are, as they say, 'lit' right now."

Knicks fans turn out in force

The parade started in Bowling Green and ended at City Hall. People streamed into lower Manhattan on crammed subways. Even several blocks from the parade route, fans stood shoulder to shoulder -- sometimes on each other's shoulders -- or climbed traffic lights and sanitation trucks. Far away on the Brooklyn Bridge, people gathered just to hear the loudspeakers.

"I had to be here today," said Shareefa Wallace, 34, who got up at 3 a.m. to make her way from suburban Long Island. She grew up in the city going to Knicks games, and she sported the souvenir jersey of one of the legends from that era, Patrick Ewing.

Knicks owner James Dolan thanked fans for waiting more than a half-century.

"Let's keep this energy going, baby," coach Mike Brown said, "because this championship is about you guys."

'The New York vibe'

Nearby bars and delis filled with fans, some wishing they'd arrived at dawn. But many seemed at peace with the fact that they would only experience the parade from a distance.

"We're fine with the fray; we just want to be with the New York energy and the New York vibe," said Jean Strong, who came to the parade from Harlem with his nephew and sister.

Terrell Emerson, a chef who grew up in Queens, said he drove from Maryland with his daughter Madison -- named in honor of the Knicks' home arena, Madison Square Garden.

Beaming, Madison held a handwritten sign announcing she'd skipped her fifth-grade graduation to be there.

Stars and Knicks legends Knicks great Walt "Clyde" Frazier -- a member of the 1970s champion teams -- led the parade in a stylish convertible and wearing his NBA title rings. Frazier had late teammates and coaches on his mind.

"They would be amazed at what has happened to the Knicks and how they've really captivated the city this year," Frazier said. "This has exceeded any expectations I ever thought that we'd have."

Timothee Chalamet, Jon Stewart, Ben Stiller, Mariska Hargitay and other celebrities joined the party. Knicks play-by-play announcer Mike Breen emceed the City Hall ceremony.

Alicia Keys, the singer who collaborated with Jay-Z on the New York-loving 2009 hit "Empire State of Mind," performed a montage with that song, mixing it with the classic "New York, New York."

A parade decades in the making

The mere fact that the parade is happening is historic in itself. Although the Knicks won the championship twice in the 1970s, the city didn't host a parade for them either time. Then-Mayor John Lindsay had cut down on ticker-tape extravaganzas for financial and other reasons, and he instead honored the Knicks at a 1970 reception at the mayoral mansion and a jam-packed 1973 ceremony outside City Hall.

This time, the city went all-out. A police officer could be seen holding a sign reading, "This is really happening."

A crowd estimated at more than 1 million people celebrated New York's first NBA title in 53 years Thursday with a parade from Bowling Green to City Hall. Brenden Willsch-Imagn Images

Police planned to deploy 10,000 officers to secure the event, which followed ebullient but sometimes chaotic street celebrations and some violence during the Knicks' title run, including a five-game final against San Antonio.

The fire department said at least nine people were taken to hospitals but didn't immediately respond to a request for more details.

At one point before the parade, a small group of people were crushed against a barrier near Fulton Street, a key subway hub, pinned between a swelling crowd and a group of police officers shoving the barrier.

Some 650 sanitation workers were assigned to clean up what could be tens of thousands of pounds of debris, if recent history is any guide.

Why does New York throw ticker-tape parades?

Ticker-tape parades derive their name from the narrow strips of paper used by telegraph-era "stock ticker" machines. New York brokerage firm workers tossed the paper from office windows during parades in the late 19th century, adding a swirling spectacle.

Over the years, especially up to the mid-1960s, the city rolled out ticker-tape parades for visiting foreign leaders, historic anniversaries and feats in aviation, war, sports, music, space travel and more.

The Knicks' parade is the 210th, coming after a ticker-tape bash for the WNBA's New York Liberty in 2024.

ABC News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.