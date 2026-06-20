          Sources: Gillespie returning to Suns on 4-year, $48 million deal

          • Shams CharaniaJun 20, 2026, 10:22 PM
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              Shams Charania is a senior NBA insider for ESPN. Charania reports NBA news and information across ESPN platforms and also contributes to ESPN's exclusive coverage of the NBA draft. Charania has previously worked for FanDuel TV, Stadium, The Athletic, Yahoo Sports, RealGM and ChicagoNow. He is a Chicago native and graduated from Loyola University in 2017.

          Free agent guard Collin Gillespie intends to sign a four-year, $48 million deal to return to the Phoenix Suns, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

          Gillespie spent three straight seasons on two-way contracts after going undrafted out of Villanova in 2022. He now earns a lucrative long-term deal as a significant member and success story of the team's new culture around grit and toughness.

          Gillespie's agents at Excel Sports Management, Jordan Gertler and James Dunleavy, negotiated a deal with Suns executives after teams became eligible to talk to their own free agents last weekend.

          The Suns originally landed Gillespie on a two-way deal in July 2024 and gave him a one-year contract last summer to develop his game in Phoenix.

          Gillespie is coming off a breakout campaign, breaking the Suns' franchise record for 3-pointers with 232 and setting career highs in games played (80), points per game (12.7), rebounds per game (4.1), assists per game (4.6) and steals per game (1.2).

          Gillespie showed a dynamic ability at both guard positions alongside All-Star Devin Booker in catch-and-shoot situations and off-the-dribble opportunities. Gillespie was one of eight players to make at least 90 catch-and-shoot 3s and 90 off-the-dribble 3s this season, according to ESPN Research.