Malique Lewis works out with multiple teams, NBA stocks rising

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Malique Lewis is completing a late flurry of workouts with NBA teams, with his stock seemingly gathering real momentum just days out from the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Trinidadian wing -- who's coming off two seasons with the South East Melbourne Phoenix as part of the NBL's Next Stars program -- has a workout with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday (AEDT), sources told ESPN. It'll be the sixth and final he completes following a standout showing at EuroCamp in Treviso.

Lewis also completed workouts this past week with the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, and Cleveland Cavaliers, sources said, ahead of the NBA Draft, which takes place over June 24 and 25 (AEDT) at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York.

The annual adidas EuroCamp in Treviso, Italy in early June acted as a catalyst for renewed and revamped NBA interest in the 21-year-old, who averaged 12 points, 4.7 assists, and 1.7 steals over the course of the camp, while shooting 50% from 3PT. Lewis played with an encouraging level of force and assertiveness throughout the event, earning him All-Eurocamp honours, as well as multiple NBA teams seeking workouts with him as draft night drew closer.

Such was the interest from NBA teams in bringing Lewis in for a workout that he and his representation were forced to be selective about who he chose to work out with once returning to the U.S. from Treviso.

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An added layer of intrigue came when lingering questions about Lewis' health and eligibility were resolved, with the NBA's fitness-to-play panel clearing him to play, after a pre-existing heart condition had ruled him out of the G League Combine in May.

The day EuroCamp wrapped, Lewis stayed an extra night in Treviso to take part in the clearance panel, sources said. Also on that call -- which took place at 12:30 a.m. Melbourne time -- was Professor André La Gerche, the Victoria-based exercise cardiologist who assessed Lewis during his time with the Phoenix.

Between the medical clearance and his performance in front of NBA personnel in Europe, Lewis' stock has climbed steadily over the past few weeks.

Lewis is currently No. 66 on ESPN's most recent top-100 board of the draft's best available prospects, after averaging 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game for the Phoenix this past season.