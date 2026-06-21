Sources: Suns, Jordan Goodwin set for 3-year, $19M deal

Jordan Goodwin gets the basket plus the foul (0:17)

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Free agent guard Jordan Goodwin intends to sign a three-year, $19 million deal to return to the Phoenix Suns, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

The deal includes a player option for the third season, sources said.

In consecutive days, the Suns landed multiyear agreements to keep two young guards in Goodwin and Collin Gillespie, whom the franchise developed over the past year.

Goodwin made the Suns roster last season out of training camp on a nonguaranteed contract and emerged as a key reserve, averaging 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists and collecting a team-high 106 total steals.

Goodwin's agents at Klutch Sports, Shy Saee and Mike George, landed the deal Sunday -- a week after free agents became eligible to negotiate with their own teams.

A key next order of business for the Suns is retaining restricted free agent Mark Williams, who is expected to receive interest from other teams.

Goodwin has played for four teams in his five-year career, including a previous stint with the Suns, averaging 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.