CJ McCollum stays with Hawks on 1-year, $21M extension

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Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum has agreed to a one-year, $21 million contract extension with the franchise, his agent told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The deal includes a trade kicker, according to agent Sam Goldfeder of Excel Sports Management.

McCollum had been eligible for an extension until June 30, at which point he would have been a free agent.

McCollum, 34, was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Hawks last January in the Trae Young deal, and the veteran guard was a major reason why Atlanta held a 2-1 series lead against the eventual NBA champion New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.

It was McCollum's 15-foot fadeaway with 12.7 seconds left that won Game 3 and his 32 points that helped Atlanta win Game 2 in New York.

McCollum helped the Hawks win 18 of 20 games during one late-season surge that boosted Atlanta to a playoff spot.

The 13-year veteran averaged 18.7 points per game while shooting 35.7% from 3 last season in 41 games with the Hawks.

It marked the 11th straight season in which McCollum made at least 150 3-pointers. He is the only player to make that many 3-pointers in every season since 2015-16.

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk contributed to this report.