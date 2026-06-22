Sources: Hawks set to land guard Aaron Wiggins from Thunder

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The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing a deal to acquire guard Aaron Wiggins from the Oklahoma City Thunder for two second-round draft picks, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Sunday night.

The Thunder will receive Atlanta's second-round pick in 2030 and the least favorable of the Hawks' or Los Angeles Lakers' second-round pick in 2032, according to sources.

Oklahoma City reduces its projected tax penalty of $213 million to $152 million with the trade, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. The trade also frees a roster spot for the Thunder, who now will have 14 players under contract, including Lu Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein and Kenrich Williams. Those three have a team option for next season.

The Hawks, meanwhile, will be getting a 27-year-old guard who was a key role player on the Thunder's championship squad in 2024-25. Wiggins averaged 12.0 points and 3.9 rebounds during the Thunder's title season in 23 minutes per game in the regular season, and 6.0 points in 13.8 minutes during that postseason run.

Last season, Wiggins, 6-5, averaged 9.4 points in 65 games while making 21 starts.

The Hawks were busy Sunday, agreeing to a one-year, $21 million contract extension with guard CJ McCollum, his agent Sam Goldfeder of Excel Sports Management told Charania.

Wiggins, drafted 55th in the 2021 draft, gives the Hawks another young, promising player who is looking for a bigger opportunity in Atlanta. Last summer, the Hawks added Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who averaged a career-high 20.8 points as a starter and earned the Most Improved Player award.

Atlanta also acquired Jonathan Kuminga from the Golden State Warriors before the trade deadline. The former Warrior, who was looking for a much bigger role, averaged 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds in 23.1 minutes. The Hawks have a $24.3 million team option on Kuminga's contract to exercise by June 29.

The Hawks, who lost in the first round after having a 2-1 lead on the eventual champion New York Knicks, also own the eighth and 23rd picks in this week's draft.

The Thunder own the 12th and 17th picks.