Australia's young basketball talent set for global spotlight

Open Extended Reactions

It's been described as All-Star Weekend for teenage hoopers.

The NBA Rising Stars Invitational brings together the best high school basketball teams from the Asia-Pacific region and with its entertainment factor, presence of former stars and everything from branded uniforms and balls to individual player highlights and social media buzz gives teenagers the full NBA experience.

Berwick Secondary College and Rowville Secondary College are headed to Singapore. NBA Australia

Flying the flag for Australia, in the second year of the showpiece event which runs from June 22 to 28, will be two Victoria public schools that have built respected and successful basketball programs, Berwick Secondary College and Rowville Secondary College. The teams are coached by former NBL players taking strides on their coaching journeys in Olympian and former Boomer Adam Gibson (Rowville) and Brent Hobba (Berwick).

The round-robin competition features 12 girls and 12 boys teams culminating in semi then Grand Finals with the winners lifting the Building Ball Trophy, an award designed by artist Victor Solomon who created both the Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar trophies, that represents a legacy just beginning as the youngsters embark on their journeys.

Rowville's Makayla Craven was named the NBA Rising Stars Invitational Australia Qualifiers Grand Final MVP. NBA Australia

There's double the star factor on the Rowville team with 17-year-old twins Tesloch and Tiedore Puoch bringing their length, athleticism and tenacious defence to the international stage. They come from talented stock with oldest sister Nyadiew, who turns 22 on Tuesday, a starter for new franchise Portland Fire in her rookie WNBA season while Manuela, 19, was drafted to New York Liberty in April's draft.

Berwick's lead-in has included exams, work experience and usual basketball commitments for school and state junior programs rather than scouts, video and practice.

A core of the group also plays together for Dandenong in the Victorian Junior Basketball League which only enhances team chemistry.

Berwick competed in last year's inaugural Invitational event but this year punched their ticket by taking out the Australia Qualifier event in Melbourne in May.

Parker Rivet helped guide Berwick College to a regional championship victory, securing a spot in the global finals in Singapore. NBA Australia

The opportunity is not lost on the team or coach Hobba who grew up in the mining hub of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Trips to play in his day were to Perth not overseas to a global showcase.

"I've got faith in the boys, if we play well I think we can beat anyone in the age group," Hobba told ESPN.

"They're a special bunch. We did a tour to the States last year and these kids did some special things, we beat some pretty good schools.

"I reckon the talent we have would be at a really good level anywhere in the world."

Captain Jake Shaw, who made a splash at the 2025 event, guard Parker Rivet and eye-catching 16-year-old forward Oliver van den Brink are set to feature prominently.

The schools won't be the only Australians on show with the country's greatest-ever basketball Lauren Jackson among the headline acts alongside NBA champions Jeremy Lin and Mitch Richmond and former Lakers forward Rui Hachimura.

The impact of the event will extend beyond the baseline with junior NBA/WNBA youth, referee and coaches clinics. Jackson will also lead a Her Time to Play clinic and leadership panel with a focus on breaking barriers and building pathways for women in sport.

Berwick Secondary College Team: Makayla Craven, Tiana Bajic, Aorangi Harding, Bridgette Kata, Dynahia Masters, Jordyn Phillips, Tess Puoch, Tiedore Puoch, Vanessa Tavete

Rowville Secondary College Team: Jack Dawson, Zach Morrell, Lachie Pickering, Parker Rivet, Boris Rosner, Jake Shaw, Stevan Tasic, Aiden Turkkan, Oliver Van Den Brink, Zane Windsor

STAY ACROSS ALL THE KEY SPORTS NEWS, VIEWS, VIDEO AND MORE IN OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTERS -- SIGN UP HERE NOW!