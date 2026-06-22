Sources: Trae Young to sign 4-year, $212M deal with Wizards

Shams: Trae Young where he wants to be after signing massive deal with Wizards (0:51)

Open Extended Reactions

Free agent Trae Young intends to sign a four-year, approximately $212 million deal to stay with the Washington Wizards, with a player option in Year 4, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Young, a four-time NBA All-Star, declined his $49 million player option Monday for a long-term commitment ahead of free agency.

The Wizards and Young's representatives -- CAA's co-head of basketball Aaron Mintz, agents Ray Young, Andrew Morrison and co-head of basketball Austin Brown -- land on a deal that will be less than the maximum for Young with Washington but equal to the max he could have signed for elsewhere.

Young -- who wanted a trade to one team only, the Wizards, in January -- is now stamping his desire to be in D.C. and elevate the team's rising young core of Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, Will Riley, Bub Carrington and whomever they select at No. 1 on Tuesday.

Young entered last season determined to prove he was worth a four-year, $229 million max extension and was the leader the Atlanta Hawks needed to contend in the East. But the four-time All-Star suffered a sprained right MCL in the fifth game of the season in late October and did not return until mid-December.

In Young's absence, the Hawks saw enough in rising star Jalen Johnson and the players around him to deal Young to Washington in early January for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert.

Young played just five games for the rebuilding Wizards and averaged 17.9 points and 8.0 assists in a combined 15 games for the Hawks and Wizards.

The Wizards traded for Young, who has averaged 9.8 assists over his eight-year career, to be the quarterback for their young core. They also acquired big man Anthony Davis last season and believe Young and Davis can be an All-Star two-man duo that can lift the franchise to compete for a playoff spot this season.

The Wizards saw flashes of what Young can do with their up-and-coming core and believe Young and Davis will enter next season with plenty of motivation.

"The few games that Trae was able to play, you just saw the gravity that he has and he draws and how he'll be able to free up our guys," Wizards general manager Will Dawkins told ESPN at the NBA draft lottery in May. "But also Anthony Davis was coming off of being on two teams in two years and Trae Young, the way he left Atlanta -- you're finding guys that want to be in D.C., want to compete together and I think have some chips on their shoulders. Those are the horses we want to put our bets on."

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk contributed to this report.