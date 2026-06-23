How to watch 2026 NBA Draft on ESPN

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ESPN will exclusively broadcast the two-night 2026 NBA draft Tuesday and Wednesday from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. ESPN's presentation will focus on in-depth analysis of each pick, while an accompanying ESPN broadcast on ABC will provide fans with in-depth stories and features on select draftees.

Here are key facts about ESPN's coverage of the 2026 NBA draft:

When is the 2026 NBA draft?

First-round coverage of the 2026 NBA draft begins June 23 at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage of the second round begins June 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

What is the full schedule?

*All times Eastern

June 22

7 p.m.: "NBA Draft Preview presented by Xfinity" on ESPN2

June 23

3 p.m.: "NBA Today: Draft Special presented by Xfinity" on ESPN

5 p.m.: "NBA Draft Red Carpet presented by Xfinity" on ESPN

7 p.m.: First-round coverage begins on ESPN

7:30 p.m.: National audio coverage of the first round begins on ESPN Radio.

8 p.m.: First-round coverage begins on ABC

8 p.m.: "Hoop Streams" begins on ESPN social platforms and in the ESPN App

June 24

7:30 p.m.: National audio coverage of the second round begins on ESPN Radio.

8 p.m.: Second-round coverage begins on ESPN

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch every selection in the ESPN App and in the NBA streaming hub.

Who owns the first pick in the 2026 NBA draft?

The Washington Wizards will be on the clock first with the No. 1 pick.

How can fans access more NBA draft coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NBA draft hub page for the latest news, mock drafts, draft prospect rankings and more.